Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 is all set to launch in India on May 18, the Chinese smartphone brand has announced through a dedicated landing page on its website. The new wearable will come under Realme's TechLife brand and it is teased to feature a 1.69-inch HD colour display. The Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 will pack skin and body temperature monitors along with a heart rate tracker. It is said to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. The upcoming model is likely to succeed Realme TechLife Watch S100 which debuted in March in India.

The launch of Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 is scheduled to take place on May 18 at 12.30pm IST. A dedicated microsite on the Realme India website is teasing the key specifications of the smartwatch ahead of launch. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

The Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 is listed in two different colour options with a rectangular dial and a side-mounted button for navigation. It is teased to come with a 1.69-inch HD colour display. The wearable will track skin and body temperature as well as heart rate. Further, it has a steps counter alongside built-in features such as reminders, calendar, and weather updates. The battery in the smartwatch is said to offer a runtime of up to 12 days on a single charge.

The upcoming Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 is likely to come with upgrades over the Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch launched in the country in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 2,499. It is available for purchase in Black and Grey colours. The price of new wearable could be aligned with this. The Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 is tipped to arrive in two colour options —Magic Grey and Lake Blue, in India.