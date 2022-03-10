Technology News
Realme TechLife Watch S100 Smartwatch With a Colour Display Launched in India, TechLife Buds N100 Debut Alongside

Realme TechLife Watch S100 price is set at Rs. 1,999 (introductory pricing), while the Realme TechLife Buds N100 carries a price tag of Rs. 1,299.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 March 2022 13:17 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme TechLife Watch S100 carries a 1.69-inch display with a peak brightness of up to 530 nits

Highlights
  • Realme TechLife Watch S100 comes with a heart-rate monitor
  • Realme TechLife Buds N100 feature 9.2mm dynamic bass drivers
  • Realme smartwatch is rated to deliver up to 12 days of battery life

Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 were launched in India on Thursday as the company's latest devices under the TechLife brand — alongside the Realme 9 5G series. The Realme TechLife Watch S100 smartwatch comes with a colour display, water-resistant build, and up to 12 days of battery life. The Realme TechLife Buds N100, on the other hand, are the company's latest neckband-style earbuds that come with up to 17 hours of playback time. The earbuds also come with an ear wing design and in two distinct colours.

Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100 price in India

Realme TechLife Watch S100 price in India has been set at Rs. 2,499, though the smartwatch will initially be available with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1,999. The Realme TechLife Buds N100, on the other hand, carry a price tag of Rs. 1,299. Both devices will go on sale through Flipkart, Realme.com, and select retail stores in the country. While the Realme TechLife Watch S100 will be available from 12pm (noon) on March 14, the Realme TechLife Buds N100 will hit stores starting 12pm (noon) on March 15.

The Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 both come in Black and Grey colours.

Alongside the TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100, the Chinese company brought the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G Speed Edition smartphones in the country.

Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G SE With Triple Cameras, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme TechLife Watch S100 specifications

The Realme TechLife Watch S100 features a 1.69-inch (240x280 pixels) colour display that delivers 530 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to deliver 24x7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch is also claimed to be capable of measuring skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2). However, it isn't designed to replace any medical equipment — just like other smartwatches available with similar health-focussed features. The smartwatch also includes a three-axis accelerometer for activity tracking.

Realme has preloaded features including Weather Forecast, Music Control, Find my phone, and Camera access via the smartwatch. Further, the watch has regular options such as Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, and Flashlight. There are 110 watch faces to choose from. Additionally, the smartwatch comes with 24 sports modes, including dancing, riding, running outdoors, and walking, among others.

The Realme TechLife Watch S100 comes in an IP68-certified metallic-finish build that is designed to offer water resistance of up to a maximum of 1.5 metres. It also has Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and supports devices running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 11. The smartwatch packs a 260mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 days of usage on a single charge. Besides, it measures 251x35.8x11.6mm and weighs 34 grams.

Realme TechLife Buds N100 specifications

The Realme TechLife Buds N100 come with a 9.2mm dynamic bass driver that is packed in a metal sound chamber. The earbuds also come with a Magnetic Bluetooth Connection feature that lets you disconnect the earbuds by separating them from each other. The Realme TechLife Buds N100 carries a silicone neckband and a water-resistant build that has an IPX4 certification.

realme techlife buds n100 image Realme TechLife Buds N100

Realme TechLife Buds N100 come with a metal sound chamber and a silicone neckband
Photo Credit: Realme

 

Connectivity-wise, the Realme TechLife Buds N100 have Bluetooth v5.2 support. The earbuds are also rated to deliver up to 17 hours of audio playback time on a single charge.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme TechLife Watch S100 price in India, Realme TechLife Watch S100 specifications, Realme TechLife Watch S100, Realme TechLife Buds N100 price in India, Realme TechLife Buds N100 specifications, Realme TechLife Buds N100, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Redmi 10 India Launch Date Set for March 17: Expected Specifications

