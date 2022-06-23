Realme TechLife Watch R100 has been launched in India on Thursday. The smartwatch features Bluetooth calling function, a 1.32-inch display, and an aluminium bezel. It comes with a ‘high-performance' microphone and speaker. Realme claims that the wearable can last up to 7 days on a single charge and packs health-related features such as all-day heart rate as well as blood oxygen monitoring. As per the company, the smartwatch “can receive almost all app notifications” and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme TechLife Watch R100 price, availability

The Realme TechLife Watch R100 price in India is set at Rs. 3,499. Realme says this is a special launch price. It will go on sale from June 28, 12pm (noon) onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels in Black and Grey colour options. At the time of writing this report, the smartwatch is listed for Rs. 3,999 on the company website.

Realme TechLife Watch R100 specifications

Realme TechLife Watch R100 sports a 1.32-inch round display with a 360x360 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 450 nits. It comes with support for over 100 watch faces, aluminium bezel, and silicone straps.

Realme TechLife Watch R100 supports over 100 watch faces

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme TechLife Watch R100 comes with support for 100+ sports modes. It comes with a built-in acceleration sensor and a unique algorithm that is said to record exercise data such as length of exercise mode, calories consumed as well as display training effects, and recovery time allowing the wearers to set personalised goals. You also get an AI Running Partner Mode and automatic recognition of running as well as walking movements.

Health-related features on the Realme TechLife Watch R100 include all-day heart rate monitoring via PPG optical heart rate sensor, blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring, stress monitoring by assessing heart rate variability (HRV), sleep monitoring, water drinking reminder, and female health tracking. The watch faces, sports data, and health data can be accessed via the Realme Wear app.

The Realme TechLife Watch R100 also supports calls, SMS, and third party app text notifications. Other features include music and camera control along with dial pad, event reminder, find phone, breath training, alarm, stopwatch, timer, and weather forecast. The smartwatch is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

As far as the battery is concerned, the wearable packs a 380 mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver a run time of up to 7 days. Realme says the watch can be charged to 100 percent in just 2 hours. The Realme TechLife Watch R100 uses Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.