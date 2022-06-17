Technology News
Realme Techlife Watch R100 Hinted to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details

Realme Techlife Watch R100 is expected to sport a 1.32-inch colour display.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 17 June 2022 19:00 IST
Realme Techlife Watch R100 Hinted to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details

Realme TechLife Watch S100 carries a 1.69-inch display with a peak brightness of up to 530 nits

Highlights
  • Realme Techlife Watch R100 is expected to flaunt a round shaped dial
  • Realme Techlife Watch R100 is said to come in two colour options
  • Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 came with a price tag of Rs. 2,499

The Realme Techlife Watch R100 has been tipped to launch in India on June 23 at 12:30pm. The smartwatch is expected to sport a 1.32-inch colour display and come with Bluetooth calling feature. The watch will flaunt a round shaped dial and come in two colour options. The Realme TechLife Watch S100 and Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 was launched by the Chinese company earlier this year.

According to reliable tipster Mukul Sharma, Realme is reportedly set to launch the Realme Techlife Watch R100 on June 23 at 12:30pm. The wearable from Realme is said to sport a 1.32-inch colour display and come with Bluetooth calling feature. The poster shared along with the leak indicates that the smartwatch will sport a round shaped dial and will come in two colour options, seemingly Black and Cream. The wearable may go on sale via Flipkart although the e-commerce site now shows only two inactive links to the product.

Realme had recently launched the Realme TechLife Watch SZ100. The smartwatch came with a price tag of Rs. 2,499 and debuted in Lake Blue and Magic Grey colours. The SZ100 also came with a 1.69-inch HD colour display. It was equipped with sensors to enable skin temperature measurement and was rated to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge.

In March, Realme had also launched the TechLife Watch S100. Its price in India had been set at Rs. 2,499 and it came in Black and Grey colours.

The Realme TechLife Watch S100 featured a 1.69-inch (240x280 pixels) colour display that delivered 530 nits of peak brightness. It was equipped with a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to deliver 24x7 heart rate monitoring. The smartwatch also claimed to be capable of measuring skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) and included a three-axis accelerometer for activity tracking.

Realme preloaded features including Weather Forecast, Music Control, Find my phone, and Camera access via the Realme TechLife Watch S100. Further, the watch came with regular options such as Alarm, Stopwatch, Timer, and Flashlight. The smartwatch also housed 24 sports modes, including dancing, riding, running outdoors, and walking, among others.

The Realme TechLife Watch S100 came in an IP68-certified metallic-finish build, had Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity and supported devices running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 11. The smartwatch packed a 260mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 12 days of usage on a single charge.

Realme, Realme Techlife Watch R100, Realme Techlife Watch R100 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Realme Techlife Watch R100 Hinted to Launch in India on June 23: All the Details
