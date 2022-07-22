Technology News
loading

Realme Buds Wireless 2S Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 26 Launch: All Details

Realme Buds Wireless 2S will be launched at the company’s Hey Creatives event on July 26.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 22 July 2022 14:25 IST
Realme Buds Wireless 2S Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 26 Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Wireless 2S will feature a neckband design

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Wireless 2S will feature AI ENC technology
  • The new Realme earbuds will get 11.2mm dynamic bass drivers
  • The company is also launch its Flat Monitor at the event

Realme Buds Wireless 2S price in India has been leaked by a tipster ahead of the launch event scheduled for next week. The upcoming earbuds feature 11.2mm dynamic bass drivers and are claimed to offer 24 hours of playback time. Realme claims that the earphones can run for up to 7 hours with 20 minutes of charging. They also feature AI Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology for calls. Buds Wireless 2S will also get Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The Chinese company will also launch the Realme Flat Monitor, Realme Pad X, and Watch 3 during the Hey Creatives event on July 26.

Realme Buds Wireless 2S price in India, availability (expected)

Realme Buds Wireless 2S will be launched in India on July 26 at 12.30pm IST by the Chinese company during its Hey Creatives event.

Ahead of the launch event, tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared via Twitter that the earphones will be priced in India at Rs. 1,299. The image shared by the tipster also lists the maximum retail price of the Realme Buds Wireless 2S at Rs. 2,999.

Realme Buds Wireless 2S specifications (expected)

A landing page for the Realme Buds Wireless 2S recently went live on the company's website. The Buds Wireless 2S will feature a neckband design and offer AI ENC technology for noise cancellation. The earbuds are equipped with 11.2mm dynamic bass drivers, along with 24 hours of total playback time. Realme claims that with 20 minutes of charging the Buds Wireless 2S can run for up to 7 hours.

The earbuds will also support voice assistant, which can be activated by pressing the button on the inline remote. The inline remote on the upcoming Realme Buds Wireless 2S also lets wearers control the volume. The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and a dual-device fast switching feature.

Realme will also launch the Pad X tablet, Watch 3, Flat Monitor, and a range of other 5G-led AIoT products during the Hey Creatives event on July 26.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Buds Wireless 2S, Realme Buds Wireless 2S price in India, Realme Buds Wireless 2S specificaitons
Oppo Reno 8 Pre-Orders to Go Live Today in India Today: Launch Offers, Price

Related Stories

Realme Buds Wireless 2S Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 26 Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
  3. Watch the First Trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2, Out August 26 on Netflix
  4. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus 10T Listed on Amazon, Pre-Orders Starting on August 3
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Early Access Deals on Smartphones and More
#Latest Stories
  1. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results 2022 Announced: How to Check Online via DigiLocker, Websites, SMS
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Surfaces on FCC Database With 4,400mAh Battery
  3. Facing Unfair Competition From Big Tech, Indian Firms Said to Inform Parliamentary Panel
  4. OpenSea Unveils Launchpad for Solana-Based NFT Makers to Host New Mints
  5. iPhone 14 Series Component Suppliers List Reportedly Being Expanded by Apple
  6. OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS Earbuds Confirmed to Launch in India on August 1
  7. Coinbase Files Petition to the SEC Calling for Better Cryptocurrency Regulations in the US
  8. Realme Buds Wireless 2S Price in India Tipped Ahead of July 26 Launch: All Details
  9. John Wick: Chapter 4 First Official Look Revealed, Releasing March 24, 2023
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Pre-Orders to Go Live Today in India Today: Launch Offers, Price
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.