Realme, has announced that it will be launching the Buds Wireless 2S earphones, along with its first-generation Flat Monitor, on July 26 at 12.30pm IST in India during the launch event called Hey Creatives. The company has announced the launch of the earphones in India via its Techlife Twitter account. The landing pages for both have also gone live on the official Realme website, revealing some specifications.

Realme Buds Wireless 2S specifications (expected)

The Realme Buds Wireless 2S neckband earbuds are going to feature AI ENC technology for noise cancellation, as per the landing page on the company website. The earphones will also get 11.2mm dynamic bass driver and 24 hours of total playback time. The company also claims that the earphones can run for up to 7 hours with 20 minutes of charging. Buds Wireless 2S will also feature voice assistant that can be activated with a press of a button. The inline remote can also help users control the volume. The neckband earphones also feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and dual-device fast switching feature.

Realme Flat Monitor specifications (expected)

Realme Flat Monitor will feature a 23.8-inch bezel-less display with full-HD resolution and 75Hz refresh rate, as per the landing page on the Realme website. According to the company, the display is 6.9mm thin. Unfortunately, this is all the information Realme has revealed. Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav, in collaboration with Tech4Gamers, has shared that the Realme Flat Monitor will come equipped with a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, and a VGA port.