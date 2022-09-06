Technology News
Realme Watch 3 Pro With Bluetooth Calling, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS Earphones With Titanium Drivers Launched in India

Realme Watch 3 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 4,999, while the Realme Buds Air 3S TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 2,499.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 6 September 2022 15:45 IST
Realme Watch 3 Pro With Bluetooth Calling, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS Earphones With Titanium Drivers Launched in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Watch 3 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3S come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 3S gets Titanium Bass Driver
  • Realme Watch 3 Pro supports 100+ watch faces
  • Both devices will be available for purchase via Realme’s website

Realme Watch 3 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3S true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Tuesday expanding the company's its AIoT products portfolio. Realme says that the newly launched devices are a part of the company's TechLife ecosystem. The smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display, multi-system standalone GPS, and Bluetooth calling with AI environment noise reduction algorithm. Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Air 3S pack 11mm Liquid Silicone Triple Titanium bass drivers which are claimed to offer high quality stereo surround sound.

Realme Watch 3 Pro and Realme Buds Air 3S price, availability

The newly launched Realme Watch 3 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. It will be available for purchase from September 9 starting 12pm (noon) via Realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels. The Realme watch is launched in two colours: Black and Grey.

Meanwhile, the Realme Buds Air 3S TWS earphones price in India is set at Rs. 2,499 and they will go on sale on September 14 starting 12pm (noon) via Realme.com, Amazon, and mainline channels. The earphones come in Bass Black and Bass White colour options.

Realme Watch 3 Pro specifications

The Realme Watch 3 Pro gets a 1.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 368x448 pixel resolution. It offers support for over 100 watch faces, including 'dynamic and static ones' as well as album watch faces. The watch comes with two rest screen clock displays with low power consumption.

Realme says that the Watch 3 Pro comes with the segment's first multi-system standalone GPS and the battery can last up to 20 hours under continuous GPS operation. It comes with five GNSS systems that assist users in location tracking. Another highlighting feature is Bluetooth calling and it comes with a built-in Smart Power Amplifier, according to the company.

The Realme Watch 3 Pro has sensors for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and step and sleep tracking. Other health-related features include stress monitoring, sleep quality tracking, female health monitoring, and water drinking reminders.

As far as fitness-related features are concerned, the Realme Watch 3 Pro comes with over 110 sports modes for workout tracking. The smartwatch also allows tracking the training stats using the realme app. There is a 345mAh battery with a claimed battery life of up to 10 days per charge.

Realme Buds Air 3S specifications

The Realme Buds Air 3S TWS earphones are said to sport Music Box Design. The rear of the earbud stem is composed of NCVM and is vacuum plated to produce ceramic texture (black) / metallic texture (white), according to Realme. The earphones get 11mm Triple Titanium bass drivers for high music reproduction. The support for Dolby Atmos and customisable EQ tuning allows for high-quality stereo surround sound output. Furthermore, it supports AAC high-quality audio for an immersive listening experience.

The Realme Buds Air 3S use Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity and can be linked to two devices at the same time. The TWS earphones have touch controls and smart-delay triple-channel technology for “ultra-low latency of 69ms in full-link mode.” The realme Buds Air 3S are claimed to provide up to 30 hours of continuous playback. They can be fully charged in one hour and are said to offer 5 hours battery life on a 10-minute charge.

The Realme Buds Air 3S are equipped with 4 microphones that offer noise reduction, thanks to the AI ENC noise cancelling algorithm that eliminates background noise during a call. The audio device is IPX5 rated for water resistance.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Realme Watch 3 Pro, Realme Watch 3 Pro Price in India, Realme Watch 3 Pro Specifications, Realme Buds Air 3S, Realme Buds Air 3S Price in India, Realme Buds Air 3S Specifications, Realme
Realme Watch 3 Pro With Bluetooth Calling, Realme Buds Air 3S TWS Earphones With Titanium Drivers Launched in India
