Qualcomm on Tuesday unveiled the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, its latest platforms for wearables. Qualcomm claims that the Snapdragon W5+ platform consumers 50 percent less power, while delivering 2X higher performance and richer features in a package 30 percent smaller than the previous generation. Moreover, the newly launched Snapdragon wearable platforms are based on a hybrid architecture. They are each comprised of a 4nm SoC and a 22nm highly integrated always-on co-processor. Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platforms also support the ultra-low-power Bluetooth 5.3 architecture.

Oppo and Mobivoi are the first companies to have announced new smartwatches that will be based on the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platforms. The Oppo Watch 3 series, expected in August, will be the first model to launch. Mobvoi's next-gen TicWatch flagship smartwatch will launch later this year. Oppo says it has developed the Watch 3 series in close collaboration with Qualcomm. According to Pankaj Kedia, Global Business Head, Smart Wearables at Qualcomm, 25 models across product segments are currently in the pipeline.

The Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platforms for wearables are touted to be Qualcomm's most advanced leap yet for the segment, addressing today's consumer needs. They also support new Deep Sleep and Hibernate states, as well as low-power “islands” for Wi-Fi, positioning, and audio subsystems in order to prolong battery life.

Furthermore, Qualcomm Technologies also announced two reference designs from Compal and Pegatron, which showcase the capabilities of the platform and the collaboration of the company with ecosystem partners. Compal and Pegatron will also help customers develop products faster, as claimed by the company.