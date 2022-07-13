Technology News
Qualcomm Teases Next-Generation Snapdragon Wear Chipset for Smartwatches

Qualcomm's New Snapdragon Wear chipset’s name is not known yet.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 13 July 2022 19:01 IST
Qualcomm Teases Next-Generation Snapdragon Wear Chipset for Smartwatches

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Snapdragon

Qualcomm teased the new Snapdragon Wear SoC on Twitter

  • Qualcomm new Snapdragon chipset for wearables coming soon
  • It could be named Snapdragon Wear 5100
  • Qualcomm’s last chipset for wearables was launched in 2020

Qualcomm has teased the next-generation of the Snapdragon Wear chipset for smartwatches on Twitter. The chipmaker, however, did not give out any information about the name of the SoC nor its USP. It is expected to follow Qualcomm's naming style and will be a successor to the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset. The development comes about a month after the San Diego-based company revealed the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, an upgraded version of its flagship SoC, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC — the successor to the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

Qualcomm made the announcement through the Snapdragon twitter handle that clearly shows a chipset and a smartwatch in a small video clip. The caption of the tweet reads “The clock is ticking on something big”, clearly suggesting a chipset for wearables. The upcoming wearables chipset name and feature are not known yet, but it may be called Snapdragon Wear 5100 Platform — the next in line as per Qualcomm's naming scheme. The company also hasn't revealed any information about its partners that will be using this platform.

Qualcomm's last offering — the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ — was launched in 2020. It was claimed to deliver 85 percent higher performance compared to the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform and reduce power consumption. Qualcomm says that the chipset utilises the 12nm low power process technology to deliver up to 25 percent extended battery life. It came with AON co-processor that offers support for up to 64K colours, continuous heart rate monitoring, faster tilt-to-wake responsiveness, steps, alarms, timers, and haptics.

Earlier this year, Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC — an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform — and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC as successor to the Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is claimed to deliver up to 10 percent faster CPU performance and 30 percent improved power efficiency over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is touted to offer 20 percent faster graphics rendering over its predecessor.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Snapdragon Wear, Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus, Qualcomm
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report

