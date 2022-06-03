Technology News
loading

Ptron Force X10E Smartwatch With 1.7-Inch Display Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon

The Ptron Force X10E smartwatch's exact launch date in India hasn't been confirmed yet.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 3 June 2022 15:09 IST
Ptron Force X10E Smartwatch With 1.7-Inch Display Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: Amazon

The upcoming Ptron Force X10E(pictured) smartwatch can monitor heart rate, blood oxygen level and more

Highlights
  • Ptron Force X10E smartwatch carries more than 300 watch faces
  • Ptron Force X10E smartwatch sports a 1.7-inch HD display
  • The smartwatch will be offered in three colour options

Ptron Force X10E smartwatch with more than 300 cloud-based custom watch faces is expected to launch in India soon. A microsite for the smartwatch has gone live on Amazon India, revealing its specifications, design, and features. The affordable smartwatch sports a 1.7-inch rounded square HD display along with a crown button and a metal body. The Force X10E smartwatch is claimed to track up to 7 active sports modes and offers heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking, step count, and sedentary alert, according to the Amazon listing. Ptron claims that the smartwatch can offer up to 12 days of battery life with 20 days of standby time.

As spotted on the Amazon microsite, the Ptron Force X10E smartwatch is expected to launch soon in India. However, there is no official announcement regarding the exact launch date of the upcoming smartwatch by Ptron and Amazon yet.

Ptron Force X10E price in India, availability

The Ptron Force X10E will debut in India at Rs.1,899 as per the Amazon microsite. The smartwatch will be offered in Onyx Black, Space Blue, and Suede Pink colour options. On the other hand, users can tap the _'Notify Me' _button on the Amazon site, in order to get notifications related to its release. Ptron will be offering its upcoming smartwatch with a 1-year warranty.

Ptron Force X10E specifications

The Ptron Force X10E smartwatch will sport a 1.7-inch rounded square dial having an HD touch display with a 240 x 280 pixels resolution and will offer support for more than 300 cloud-based custom watch faces. It will carry a crown button and a metal body . The upcoming smartwatch is compatible with smartphones running Android and iOS.

The Ptron Force X10E features 7 active sports modes. The smartwatch can monitor a user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), blood pressure, sleep, and menstrual cycle. Ptron's new smartwatch also sends its user sedentary reminders. It also monitors users' calorie and step count.

The new smartwatch from Ptron has Bluetooth v5 for connecting to smartphones for calling, apart from offering a remote camera control feature as well as SMS and social media alert notifications. It is said to have up to 12-days of battery life on a single charge and can be fully charged in approximately three hours. The Ptron Force X10E smartwatch has an IP68 rating for dust- and water resistance. Moreover, the smartwatch also carries practical tools like weather notifications, breath training, and find your watch.

To recall, Ptron launched the Force X11 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling in India in January. The affordable smartwatch too sports a 1.7-inch square display wrapped in a metal body and features thin bezels on all sides.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ptron Force X10E, Amazon Microsite, Ptron Force X10E Expected Price, Specifications, Android, iOS, Ptron Force X11, Ptron Force, Ptron
Thor: Love and Thunder India Release Date Brought Forward to Thursday, July 7
Ptron Force X10E Smartwatch With 1.7-Inch Display Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  2. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  3. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  4. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  5. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  6. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  8. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  9. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  10. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Patent Reimagines MacBook With Apple Pencil Replacing Function Row
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Confirmed as the Next Entry in the Series by BioWare
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Names Pop Up in Health App, Said to Include Temperature Sensor
  5. Neuroscientists Unravel Link Between Individual Differences in Brain Anatomy and ASD Symptoms
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Exynos Variant Gets June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  7. Scientists Develop New Compound That May Help Fight Elusive Cancer Types
  8. Climate Crisis: Fossil Fuel Plants That Power BTC Mining to Lose Permits in New York State
  9. Suzhal: Amazon Sets June 17 Release Date for Tamil-Language Thriller Web Series on Prime Video
  10. Five Planets to Line Up in Sky This Month in Rare Conjunction, Will Be Visible With Naked Eyes: How to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.