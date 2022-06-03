Ptron Force X10E smartwatch with more than 300 cloud-based custom watch faces is expected to launch in India soon. A microsite for the smartwatch has gone live on Amazon India, revealing its specifications, design, and features. The affordable smartwatch sports a 1.7-inch rounded square HD display along with a crown button and a metal body. The Force X10E smartwatch is claimed to track up to 7 active sports modes and offers heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) tracking, step count, and sedentary alert, according to the Amazon listing. Ptron claims that the smartwatch can offer up to 12 days of battery life with 20 days of standby time.

As spotted on the Amazon microsite, the Ptron Force X10E smartwatch is expected to launch soon in India. However, there is no official announcement regarding the exact launch date of the upcoming smartwatch by Ptron and Amazon yet.

Ptron Force X10E price in India, availability

The Ptron Force X10E will debut in India at Rs.1,899 as per the Amazon microsite. The smartwatch will be offered in Onyx Black, Space Blue, and Suede Pink colour options. On the other hand, users can tap the _'Notify Me' _button on the Amazon site, in order to get notifications related to its release. Ptron will be offering its upcoming smartwatch with a 1-year warranty.

Ptron Force X10E specifications

The Ptron Force X10E smartwatch will sport a 1.7-inch rounded square dial having an HD touch display with a 240 x 280 pixels resolution and will offer support for more than 300 cloud-based custom watch faces. It will carry a crown button and a metal body . The upcoming smartwatch is compatible with smartphones running Android and iOS.

The Ptron Force X10E features 7 active sports modes. The smartwatch can monitor a user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), blood pressure, sleep, and menstrual cycle. Ptron's new smartwatch also sends its user sedentary reminders. It also monitors users' calorie and step count.

The new smartwatch from Ptron has Bluetooth v5 for connecting to smartphones for calling, apart from offering a remote camera control feature as well as SMS and social media alert notifications. It is said to have up to 12-days of battery life on a single charge and can be fully charged in approximately three hours. The Ptron Force X10E smartwatch has an IP68 rating for dust- and water resistance. Moreover, the smartwatch also carries practical tools like weather notifications, breath training, and find your watch.

To recall, Ptron launched the Force X11 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling in India in January. The affordable smartwatch too sports a 1.7-inch square display wrapped in a metal body and features thin bezels on all sides.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.