Ptron Force X10E smartwatch has been launched in India on Monday. The affordable smartwatch sports a 1.7-inch curved 2.5D display wrapped in a thin 10.5mm metal case. Ptron also touts the smartwatch as a budget-oriented fitness wearable and continuously tracks heart rate 24x7 along with other vital body functions like blood oxygen levels, calorie tracking, and more. The IP68-rated Ptron Force X10E is packed with a 250mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 to 12 days of battery life and 20 days of standby time.

Ptron Force X10E price in India, availability

The Ptron Force X10E has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs.1,799 and is available to purchase from Amazon. From June 8, 2022, the smartwatch will be available at a regular price of Rs.1,899. However, the official website of Ptron shows the smartwatch priced at Rs.3,299.

The Ptron Force X10E is offered in Onyx Black, Space Blue, and Suede Pink colour options. The company is offering its new smartwatch with a 1-year warranty.

Ptron Force X10E specifications

The newly launched Ptron Force X10E smartwatch sports a 1.7-inch 2.5D curved display with a 240 x 280 pixels resolution and offers support for multiple customised watch faces. The smartwatch is compatible with the DaFit App for smartphones running Android and iOS.

The Ptron Force X10E features 7 active sports modes. The smartwatch can monitor a user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), blood pressure, sleep, and menstrual cycle. Ptron's new smartwatch also sends its user sedentary reminders. It also monitors users' calorie and step count.

The new smartwatch from Ptron has Bluetooth v5 for connecting to smartphones and supports calling, apart from offering a remote camera control feature as well as SMS and social media alert notifications. It is claimed to offer up to 10 to 12 days of battery life on a single charge and can be fully charged in approximately three hours. The Ptron Force X10E smartwatch has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the smartwatch also carries practical tools like weather notifications, breath training, and find your watch.

