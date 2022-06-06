Technology News
loading

Ptron Force X10E Smartwatch With 7 Active Sports Mode, Bluetooth Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Ptron Force X10E smartwatch comes with a 1.7-inch curved 2.5D display.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 6 June 2022 17:08 IST
Ptron Force X10E Smartwatch With 7 Active Sports Mode, Bluetooth Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Ptron Force X10E smartwatch offers up to 10 to 12 days of battery life

Highlights
  • Ptron Force X10E claims to offer up to 12 days battery life
  • Ptron Force X10E carries IP68-rating for dust, dirt and water resistance
  • The smartwatch will be offered at Rs.1,899 from June 8, 2022

Ptron Force X10E smartwatch has been launched in India on Monday. The affordable smartwatch sports a 1.7-inch curved 2.5D display wrapped in a thin 10.5mm metal case. Ptron also touts the smartwatch as a budget-oriented fitness wearable and continuously tracks heart rate 24x7 along with other vital body functions like blood oxygen levels, calorie tracking, and more. The IP68-rated Ptron Force X10E is packed with a 250mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 10 to 12 days of battery life and 20 days of standby time.

Ptron Force X10E price in India, availability

The Ptron Force X10E has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs.1,799 and is available to purchase from Amazon. From June 8, 2022, the smartwatch will be available at a regular price of Rs.1,899. However, the official website of Ptron shows the smartwatch priced at Rs.3,299.

The Ptron Force X10E is offered in Onyx Black, Space Blue, and Suede Pink colour options. The company is offering its new smartwatch with a 1-year warranty.

Ptron Force X10E specifications

The newly launched Ptron Force X10E smartwatch sports a 1.7-inch 2.5D curved display with a 240 x 280 pixels resolution and offers support for multiple customised watch faces. The smartwatch is compatible with the DaFit App for smartphones running Android and iOS.

The Ptron Force X10E features 7 active sports modes. The smartwatch can monitor a user's heart rate, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), blood pressure, sleep, and menstrual cycle. Ptron's new smartwatch also sends its user sedentary reminders. It also monitors users' calorie and step count.

The new smartwatch from Ptron has Bluetooth v5 for connecting to smartphones and supports calling, apart from offering a remote camera control feature as well as SMS and social media alert notifications. It is claimed to offer up to 10 to 12 days of battery life on a single charge and can be fully charged in approximately three hours. The Ptron Force X10E smartwatch has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Moreover, the smartwatch also carries practical tools like weather notifications, breath training, and find your watch.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ptron Force X10E, Ptron Force X10E Price in India, Ptron Force X10E Specifications, Android, iOS, Ptron
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Yuga Labs Discord Server Hacked, Ether and NFTs Worth More Than $600,000 Stolen
Ptron Force X10E Smartwatch With 7 Active Sports Mode, Bluetooth Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Highlights: iOS 16, New MacBook Models, and More
  2. iOS 16 With Revamped Lock Screen, System Apps Unveiled: All Details
  3. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  4. Moto G82 5G Tipped to be Priced at Rs.23,999 in India
  5. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  6. How to Turn Off Read Receipts in Facebook Messenger, iMessage, WhatsApp
  7. macOS 13 Ventura Goes Official: Here's All You Need to Know
  8. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  9. iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases
  10. Here's How You Can Start Navigation Without Opening the Google Maps App
#Latest Stories
  1. iPadOS 16 With Better Multitasking Experience Unveiled at WWDC 2022
  2. Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote Highlights: iOS 16, New MacBook Models, watchOS 9, and More
  3. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. macOS 13 Ventura Unveiled at Apple WWDC 2022: Release Date, Eligible Devices, More
  5. watchOS 9 With Improved Health Tracking, New Watch Faces Unveiled at WWDC 2022
  6. iOS 16 Unveiled With Revamped Lock Screen, Notifications, System Apps at WWDC 2022: All the New Features
  7. MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Believes Bitcoin's Current Volatility Is Irrelevant
  8. TRON Over-Collaterises USDD Algorithmic Stablecoin to Avoid Terra UST-Like Crash
  9. Early Solar System Was More Chaotic as Rocks, Boulders, and Planetesimals Constantly Collided, Says New Study
  10. Zebronics Zeb-BT800RUF Tower Speaker With Karaoke Mic, LED Display Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.