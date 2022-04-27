Poco Watch has debuted as the first smartwatch by Poco — the brand that spun off from Xiaomi and is known for making youth-focussed smartphones. The Chinese brand has also introduced the Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. Both Poco Watch and Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition were introduced at a virtual event where the brand also unveiled the Poco F4 GT as its new flagship phone. The Poco Watch is designed to track fitness and sports activities using over 100 modes. It is also rated to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge.

Poco Watch, Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition price

Poco Watch price has been set at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 6,400). The watch comes in Black, Blue, and Ivory colours.

The Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition, on the other hand, carry a price tag of EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 5,600).

Both Poco Watch and Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition will go on sale in Europe through various online channels including Aliexpress starting April 28.

Details on the launch of the Poco Watch and Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition in India are yet to be revealed.

Alongside the new devices, Poco introduced the Poco F4 GT smartphone that starts at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 49,000) and comes with features including a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Poco Watch specifications

The Poco Watch features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display with a 320x360 pixels resolution that brings a pixel density of 301ppi. The display also comes with a 2.5D curved glass protection. The smartwatch carries an array of sensors that include an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, and an optical heart rate sensor. These sensors help track fitness and activities. The Poco Watch is also touted to be capable of measuring blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) and heart rate. However, it doesn't have any medical certifications and cannot replace traditional healthcare equipment — just like other smartwatches of its segment.

Poco has preloaded the smartwatch with a range of watch faces to provide a personalised experience to users. There is also an option to customise a watch face with photos of your preference. Further, the watch has support for always-on watch faces to show information including date and time at a glance — without requiring to activate the screen.

The Poco Watch is equipped with a GNSS chip to offer standalone GPS tracking for precision positioning while on the go. It is also claimed to help track your sleep patterns to record and show your deep and light sleep stages. Other fitness-focussed features on the watch include stress monitoring, breathing training, and female health.

In terms of connectivity, the Poco Watch comes with Bluetooth v5.0 (Bluetooth Low Energy) support. It is compatible with devices running at least Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0. The watch has a water-resistant build that is rated to be 5ATM water resistance, which means it can be worn in the swimming pool, while swimming near the shore, or during other shallow-water activities.

The Poco Watch packs a 225mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 14 days of usage. It measures 39.1x34.4x9.98mm and weighs 31 grams.

Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition specifications

The Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition comes with 9mm composite dynamic drivers that have an impedance of 32 ohms. The earbuds are equipped with an active noise cancellation (ANC) technology that is claimed to help reduce ambient noise by up to 35dB. There is also a Transparency Mode to let you hear your surroundings while listening to a music track. Further, there is a Voice Enhancement mode to let you hear clearly during a conversation with people around you, without needing to remove the earbuds, the brand said.

Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition come with ANC support

Photo Credit: Poco

Similar to other TWS earbuds, the Poco Buds Genshin Impact Edition come with touch controls. The earbuds also have an IPX4 splash-resistant design and come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. You can also connect the earbuds with two different Android or iOS devices simultaneously.

The Poco Buds Genshin Impact Edition are specifically designed in collaboration with role-playing game (RPG) Genshin Impact. The partnership brings the unique design where red colour and gold accent are visible on the earbuds and the case. The earbuds also give notifications in the voice of Klee — the playable character in the Genshin Impact game. Additionally, the earbuds are bundled with a Klee backpack carrying case to appeal to mobile gamers.

Poco has packed a 35mAh battery within each earbud, while the bundled charging case has a 470mAh battery. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to six hours of usage on a single charge. However, the usage reaches up to 28 hours when using the charging case, the brand claimed.

The charging case has a USB Type-C port for wired charging and supports Qi standard for wireless charging. There is also fast charging support to offer three hours of playback time with 10 minutes of quick charge.

The Poco Buds Genshin Impact Edition earbuds measure 25.4x20.3x21.3mm and weigh 4.9 grams. The bundled case, on the other hand, measures 65x48x26mm and brings a total weight of 55 grams.