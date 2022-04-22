Poco is all set to launch of its first wearable smart device, the Poco Watch, the company's Philippines chapter teased in a tweet on Friday. Ahead of the official announcement from the Chinese brand, leak also shared renders and specifications of the smartwatch. They include a squircle frame and a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. Separately, a leak on the Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition has been published, depicting the TWS earphones in images and leaking some specifications.

Poco Watch launch teaser

The upcoming official announcement of the Poco Watch was confirmed in a tweet by Poco Philippines, hinting at revelation of further details at the Poco F4GT global launch event on April 26 8pm GMT+8 (9.30pm IST on April 25 in India).

The wait is over! POCO's FIRST AIoT product is coming your way! Introducing #POCOWatch!



Stay tuned for #POCOF4GT global launch event on April 26th at 20:00 GMT+8! #TheapexofPOWER pic.twitter.com/kRPi4O4lye — POCO Philippines (@POCOPilipinas) April 22, 2022

Poco Watch specifications (rumoured)

As per a report by Digit in collaboration with OnLeaks, the Poco Watch with squircle dial is said to offer a resolution of 360x320 pixels. The right side of the dial appears to have a button to help navigate through the UI. It comes packed with a 225mAh battery, and with dimensions of 39.1 x 34.4 x 9.98mm. The weight of this wearable device is expected to be around 31 grams. Poco Watch will reportedly offer 5ATM water-resistance rating, however, official details are still awaited. As per the leak, the company is expected be selling the smartwatch in Black, Blue, and Ivory colour options.

The Poco Watch will supposedly be able to track heart rate as well as blood oxygen level. As shown in the images leaked online, the wearable displays step count, calories burned, and battery level, along with time details.

Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition specifications (rumoured)

In other news, OnLeaks and Digit has also shared information on the launch of new Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition. The leaked renders reveal the new earbuds to be offered in a Red colour option, with a red-coloured case that comes with a USB Type-C port. It could also come with support for wireless charging. As shown in the leak, the design is somewhat similar to Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Genshin Impact Edition. However, an official confirmation from Poco might clear the air around the features soon.

Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition

The earbuds are said to have in-ear tips and also offer IPX4 rating for water resistance. The new TWS buds may support 35dB active noise cancellation along with dual transparency mode, when the user needs to be aware of the surroundings. The buds may support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It is expected that Poco Buds Pro (Genshin Impact Edition) with offer up to 28 hours of battery life (with charging case).