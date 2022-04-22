Technology News
Poco Watch Launch Set for April 26, Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition's Render Leaks

Poco Watch is said to come with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 22 April 2022 21:49 IST
Poco Watch Launch Set for April 26, Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition's Render Leaks

Photo Credit: Digit/ OnLeaks

Poco's first smartwatch is all set to launch on December

Highlights
  • Poco Watch will reportedly weigh 31 grams, and feature a squircle dial
  • Colour options known so far are Black, Blue and Ivory
  • Poco Watch may come with optical heart rate sensor and SpO2 tracker

Poco is all set to launch of its first wearable smart device, the Poco Watch, the company's Philippines chapter teased in a tweet on Friday. Ahead of the official announcement from the Chinese brand, leak also shared renders and specifications of the smartwatch. They include a squircle frame and a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. Separately, a leak on the Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition has been published, depicting the TWS earphones in images and leaking some specifications. 

Poco Watch launch teaser

The upcoming official announcement of the Poco Watch was confirmed in a tweet by Poco Philippines, hinting at revelation of further details at the Poco F4GT global launch event on April 26 8pm GMT+8 (9.30pm IST on April 25 in India).

Poco Watch specifications (rumoured)

As per a report by Digit in collaboration with OnLeaks, the Poco Watch with squircle dial is said to offer a resolution of 360x320 pixels. The right side of the dial appears to have a button to help navigate through the UI. It comes packed with a 225mAh battery, and with dimensions of 39.1 x 34.4 x 9.98mm. The weight of this wearable device is expected to be around 31 grams. Poco Watch will reportedly offer 5ATM water-resistance rating, however, official details are still awaited. As per the leak, the company is expected be selling the smartwatch in Black, Blue, and Ivory colour options.

The Poco Watch will supposedly be able to track heart rate as well as blood oxygen level. As shown in the images leaked online, the wearable displays step count, calories burned, and battery level, along with time details.

Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition specifications (rumoured)

In other news, OnLeaks and Digit has also shared information on the launch of new Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition. The leaked renders reveal the new earbuds to be offered in a Red colour option, with a red-coloured case that comes with a USB Type-C port. It could also come with support for wireless charging. As shown in the leak, the design is somewhat similar to Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Genshin Impact Edition. However, an official confirmation from Poco might clear the air around the features soon.

poco buds pro genshin impact edition digit onleaks poco

Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition
Photo Credit: Digit/ OnLeaks

 

The earbuds are said to have in-ear tips and also offer IPX4 rating for water resistance. The new TWS buds may support 35dB active noise cancellation along with dual transparency mode, when the user needs to be aware of the surroundings. The buds may support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It is expected that Poco Buds Pro (Genshin Impact Edition) with offer up to 28 hours of battery life (with charging case).

Further reading: wearables, Poco Watch, Poco, Poco Buds Pro Genshin Impact Edition, Poco Buds Pro
Richa Sharma
Millions on Android Devices Exposed by Unpatched Apple Lossless Codec Flaw: Researchers

