Poco Reportedly Working on New Smartwatch, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites

Poco's smartwatch will reportedly be developed by 70mai.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 March 2022 19:01 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Poco

Poco smartwatch is said to carry M2131W1 as its internal model designation

Highlights
  • Poco smartwatch said to get 1.5W charging support
  • 70mai is Xiaomi's peripheral brand, develops dash cams, power stations
  • Poco said to be developing a range of IoT products

Poco is said to be working on a new smartwatch. The launch of the wearable from the Xiaomi sub-brand appears to be imminent, as it has been spotted on multiple certification websites. The Poco smartwatch has reportedly received approvals from SGS in Belgium, SIRIM in Malaysia, SDPPI in Indonesia, and EEC in Russia. The certification websites list the Poco smartwatch with the same internal model designation. As of now, not much is known about the wearable from Poco apart from its charging support. The company hasn't made any official announcements yet.

The upcoming Poco smartwatch's various certification website listings were spotted by tipster Piyush Bhasarkar (@IndianTech_1). The EEC listing for the smartwatch shows that it may be manufactured by 70mai, Xiaomi's peripheral division that manufactures dash cams and power stations. The only thing common between all the listings is that they mention M2131W1 as the internal model designation for the upcoming wearable by Poco.

The listing on SGS Belgium certification website mentions that the upcoming POCO smartwatch will get 1.5W charging support. It also suggests that it may launch for European markets as well. Similarly, the SIRIM and SDPPI certifications from Malaysia and Indonesia, respectively suggest that the wearable will also be available in Asian markets. Apart from this, not much is known about the upcoming Poco smartwatch.

In a conversation with Android Authority in October, a Poco executive confirmed that the firm is working on developing Internet of Things (IoT) products. This suggests that Poco may develop products in categories other than wearables. In 2020, Poco announced that it will be launching its true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones but did not specify the exact time. Another report from June last year mentions that Poco could rebrand Redmi AirDots 3 Pro as its first TWS offering — Poco Pop Buds. However, the earphones are yet to be launched. It remains to be seen which IoT products Poco has in store for its customers.

Further reading: Poco, Poco Smartwatch, Xiaomi
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
India Identified as a Billion-Dollar Sports, Entertainment NFT Market in Deloitte Research
Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a Storage and Colour Details Tipped Ahead of Official Launch

