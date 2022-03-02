Poco is said to be working on a new smartwatch. The launch of the wearable from the Xiaomi sub-brand appears to be imminent, as it has been spotted on multiple certification websites. The Poco smartwatch has reportedly received approvals from SGS in Belgium, SIRIM in Malaysia, SDPPI in Indonesia, and EEC in Russia. The certification websites list the Poco smartwatch with the same internal model designation. As of now, not much is known about the wearable from Poco apart from its charging support. The company hasn't made any official announcements yet.

The upcoming Poco smartwatch's various certification website listings were spotted by tipster Piyush Bhasarkar (@IndianTech_1). The EEC listing for the smartwatch shows that it may be manufactured by 70mai, Xiaomi's peripheral division that manufactures dash cams and power stations. The only thing common between all the listings is that they mention M2131W1 as the internal model designation for the upcoming wearable by Poco.

The listing on SGS Belgium certification website mentions that the upcoming POCO smartwatch will get 1.5W charging support. It also suggests that it may launch for European markets as well. Similarly, the SIRIM and SDPPI certifications from Malaysia and Indonesia, respectively suggest that the wearable will also be available in Asian markets. Apart from this, not much is known about the upcoming Poco smartwatch.

In a conversation with Android Authority in October, a Poco executive confirmed that the firm is working on developing Internet of Things (IoT) products. This suggests that Poco may develop products in categories other than wearables. In 2020, Poco announced that it will be launching its true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones but did not specify the exact time. Another report from June last year mentions that Poco could rebrand Redmi AirDots 3 Pro as its first TWS offering — Poco Pop Buds. However, the earphones are yet to be launched. It remains to be seen which IoT products Poco has in store for its customers.