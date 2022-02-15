Technology News
Playfit Dial offer health-tracking features including SpO2, heart-rate, and sleep tracking.

15 February 2022
Photo Credit: Play

Playfit Dial has a 210mAh battery

Highlights
  • Playfit Dial features SpO2 sensor
  • Playfit XL is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance
  • The smartwatches pair with smartphones using the Playfit app

Playfit Dial and Playfit XL smartwatches were launched in India on Tuesday, February 15. The new Playfit Dial smartwatch comes with Bluetooth-calling support that allows users to make and attend voice calls directly from their wrist, without taking out the connected phone. Playfit Dial and Playfit XL features are certified to be dust- and water-resistant with IP67 and IP68 ratings, respectively. Both the wearables offer support for various sports modes and multiple watch faces that can be customised via the Playfit app. Playfit Dial sports a square-shaped 1.75-inch IPS touchscreen display, while Playfit XL has a 1.69-inch touchscreen display.

Playfit Dial and Playfit XL price in India, availability

The new Playfit Dial price in India has been set at Rs. 3,999 and is available to purchase in a single Gold colour option. Playfit XL is available with a price tag of Rs. 2,999. It is offered in a Steel Gray colour option. Both the models will be available to purchase via the company website, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Playfit Dial and Playfit XL specifications, features

Playfit Dial and Playfit XL feature square-shaped dials. The former features a 1.75-inch IPS (240x280) touchscreen display while the latter sports a 1.69-inch IPS display. The wearable has straps made up of Silicone and is claimed to offer an all-angle view even in direct sunlight.

Both the smartwatches sports a side-mounted button for navigation and support for multiple watch faces that can be customised via the Playfit app in the paired Android or iOS smartphone. Playfit Dial and Playfit XL can be paired with a smartphone to get calls, text, and social media notifications. Also, users can control music playback and camera functions on the paired smartphone straight from the wearable.

Playfit Dial has Bluetooth v5 connectivity and is IP67-certified for dust and water resistance. Playfit XL has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Both Playfit Dial and Playfit XL sport health-tracking features like heart rate and sleep tracking. They also have a pedometer and offer sedentary reminders. Playfit Dial features blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, which is missing in the Playfit XL.

Playfit XL smartwatch has basic watch features like an alarm and stopwatch. Both Playfit Dial and Playfit XL can be used to find the paired smartphone as well. Both the smartwatches provide notification alerts and have vibration modes for incoming calls, messages, and emails.

Play has provided a 210mAh battery on the Playfit Dial smartwatch. It is said to offer a runtime of up to five days on a single charge and 30 days of standby time. The wearable is claimed to last up to 15 days with moderate usage. Playfit Dial can be fully charged in less than 2 hours. Playfit XL is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 15 days on a single charge.

Strap Colour Black
Display Size 44mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Ideal For Unisex
Read in: हिंदी
