Pebble Venus With 1.09-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details

Pebble Venus has been priced in India at Rs. 7,499.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 18 August 2022 17:14 IST
Pebble Venus With 1.09-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Pebble

Pebble Venus (pictured) features Bluetooth v5

Highlights
  • Pebble Venus is claimed to offer 2 to 3 days of battery life
  • The new smartwatch from Pebble gets a rotating crown
  • The smartwatch sports a 1.09-inch display

Pebble Venus smartwatch was launched in India on Wednesday. The wearable sports a 1.09-inch display with HD resolution. It packs a 200mAh battery that is claimed to offer 2 to 3 days of battery life on a single charge, and 5 to 7 days of battery life on standby. It also features heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, blood pressure monitoring, and sleep tracking. The Pebble Venus is claimed to be a good smartwatch for a woman, since it features female menstrual cycle tracking as well.

Pebble Venus price in India, availability

Pebble Venus has been priced at Rs. 7,499. According to Pebble, the smartwatch is currently available at a special introductory price of Rs. 4,499 at all leading stores, including Pebble's online store. However, the company online store shows that the wearable is currently out of stock. The Pebble Venus smartwatch features Black, Brown, and Peach colour options.

Pebble Venus specifications

Pebble Venus features a speaker and a microphone setup to enable Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch also sends vibration alerts for app notifications. It sports a 1.09-inch display with HD resolution. The wearable weighs about 53g, according to the company. The smartwatch also features a female menstrual cycle monitoring that reminds the wearer about their oncoming menstrual period, safe ovulation period, and pregnancy period.

The smartwatch offers other health-related features as well. It gets heart rate, SpO2, blood pressure, and sleep monitoring. It also offers more than 100 watch faces and multiple sports modes. It is also equipped with a pedometer or a step counter, and it also displays the calories a wearer has burnt. The smartwatch sends sedentary reminders when a user has been sitting idle for a while.

The new wearable from Pebble features Bluetooth v5. Wearers will be able to get weather updates and control for camera on a phone. The Pebble Venus packs a 200mAh battery that can be charged with a magnetic charger. The smartwatch is claimed to last 2 to 3 days on a single charge, and on standby it is claimed to last 5 to 7 days. It also features a rotating crown button that is said to help wearers navigate through various features, according to the company.

Pebble Venus

Pebble Venus

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Women
Pebble Venus With 1.09-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
