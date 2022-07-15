Technology News
loading

Pebble Spark Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling to Be Available in India From July 18: Details

Pebble Spark wearable comes with features including one-tap voice assistant and Find My Phone.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 15 July 2022 20:50 IST
Pebble Spark Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling to Be Available in India From July 18: Details
Highlights
  • Pebble Spark price in India comes at introductory price of Rs. 1,999
  • Pebble Spark comes in four colour variants
  • Pebble Spark will sport a 1.7-inch square full-HD display

Pebble Spark smartwatch is set to launch in India soon, and can be purchased from the e-commerce site Flipkart from July 18. The wearable will sport a 1.7-inch square full-HD display. The Pebble smartwatch comes with features including one-tap voice assistant and Find My Phone. The smartwatch houses multiple sports modes and health monitoring features including blood-oxygen tracking (SPO2) and heart rate monitoring among others. The Pebble Spark pack a 180mAh battery and the company claims it to come with a battery life of up to five days on continuous usage. The wearable is launching in four colour variants.

Pebble Spark price in India

The Pebble Spark price in India, as spotted on Flipakart, has been set at Rs. 4,499. The smartwatch from Pebble will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999. The wearable comes in four colour variants —Black, Blue, Charcoal, and Deep Wine.

As mentioned earlier, the wearable will go on sale via Flipkart starting July 18.

Pebble Spark specifications

The Pebble Spark smartwatch will sport a 1.7-inch square full-HD display with 240 x 280 pixels resolution. The wearable comes with a built-in microphone and speaker enabling the users to answer and make calls via Bluetooth.

The Spark smartwatch from Pebble will support multiple sports modes and health monitoring features like blood-oxygen monitoring (SPO2), heart rate monitoring, step count, and sleep monitoring among others.

The Pebble Spark is compatible with both Android and iOS. The smartwatch supports multiple cloud-based watch faces, Bluetooth v5, AI voice assistants, as well as smart notifications. To recall, the Spark wearable comes with features including one-tap voice assistant and Find My Phone.

For battery, the wearable will pack a battery capacity of 180mAh and the Indian company claims a battery life of up to five days with normal usage, and up to 15 days in standby mode. The Spark smartwatch also comes with an IP67 dust and water-resistant rating.

The Pebble Spark measures 10x10mm and weighs 45g.

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pebble, Pebble Spark, Pebble Spark price in India, Pebble Spark specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Google Maps Working on Offering Fuel-Efficient Routes for EVs, Hybrids: Report
ISRO Espionage: Supreme Court to Hear CBI's Plea Against Kerala High Court Order on July 27

Related Stories

Pebble Spark Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling to Be Available in India From July 18: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  5. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. All You Need to Know About Shoorveer, the Next Disney+ Hotstar Series
  8. iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max 3D Models Show Complete Design
  9. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
  10. Vivo T1x Launching in India on July 20: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter's Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Get First Hearing on July 19 at Delaware Chancery Court
  2. ISRO Espionage: Supreme Court to Hear CBI's Plea Against Kerala High Court Order on July 27
  3. Pebble Spark Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling to Be Available in India From July 18: Details
  4. Google Maps Working on Offering Fuel-Efficient Routes for EVs, Hybrids: Report
  5. Tencent Reportedly Shuts One of Its NFT Trading Platforms Due to Slow Sales
  6. Hero Eyes Leadership Position in EV Two-Wheeler Segment, Plans Setting Up Battery Charging Stations
  7. Taiwan Accuses Chinese Apple Supplier Luxshare of Stealing Secrets, Charges 14 People
  8. Oppo Pad Air Teased to Sport Snapdragon 680 SoC, Up to 7GB of Extended RAM Support
  9. Instagram Adds Subscription Features to Let Creators Share Posts, Interact With Subscribers: Details
  10. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 680 SoC Ahead of July 20 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.