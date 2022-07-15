Pebble Spark smartwatch is set to launch in India soon, and can be purchased from the e-commerce site Flipkart from July 18. The wearable will sport a 1.7-inch square full-HD display. The Pebble smartwatch comes with features including one-tap voice assistant and Find My Phone. The smartwatch houses multiple sports modes and health monitoring features including blood-oxygen tracking (SPO2) and heart rate monitoring among others. The Pebble Spark pack a 180mAh battery and the company claims it to come with a battery life of up to five days on continuous usage. The wearable is launching in four colour variants.

Pebble Spark price in India

The Pebble Spark price in India, as spotted on Flipakart, has been set at Rs. 4,499. The smartwatch from Pebble will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,999. The wearable comes in four colour variants —Black, Blue, Charcoal, and Deep Wine.

As mentioned earlier, the wearable will go on sale via Flipkart starting July 18.

Pebble Spark specifications

The Pebble Spark smartwatch will sport a 1.7-inch square full-HD display with 240 x 280 pixels resolution. The wearable comes with a built-in microphone and speaker enabling the users to answer and make calls via Bluetooth.

The Spark smartwatch from Pebble will support multiple sports modes and health monitoring features like blood-oxygen monitoring (SPO2), heart rate monitoring, step count, and sleep monitoring among others.

The Pebble Spark is compatible with both Android and iOS. The smartwatch supports multiple cloud-based watch faces, Bluetooth v5, AI voice assistants, as well as smart notifications. To recall, the Spark wearable comes with features including one-tap voice assistant and Find My Phone.

For battery, the wearable will pack a battery capacity of 180mAh and the Indian company claims a battery life of up to five days with normal usage, and up to 15 days in standby mode. The Spark smartwatch also comes with an IP67 dust and water-resistant rating.

The Pebble Spark measures 10x10mm and weighs 45g.

