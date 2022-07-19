Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch has been launched in India by the homegrown brand on Tuesday. The smartwatch features a 1.81-inch display, which has been claimed to boast the largest display size in the Cosmos segment. It is equipped with the segment's first auto Speaker Cleaner feature, which uses an audio tone to clean the moisture in the smartwatch, according to the company. The Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch comes with Bluetooth v5.1 and also features an AI-enabled voice assistant.

Pebble Cosmos Max price in India, availability

The Pebble Cosmos Max has been priced in India at an introductory rate of Rs. 2,999. It will be available to purchase from e-commerce website Amazon.

Users will be able to purchase the Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch in Cobalt Blue, Jet Black, Midnight Gold, and Mint Green colour variants.

Pebble Cosmos Max specifications, features

The Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch, as previously mentioned, is equipped with a square dial with a 1.81-inch display, which has been claimed to be the largest in the Cosmos segment. The body of the smartwatch is made from a zinc alloy and it also features a crown rotation button. The smartwatch gets an AI-enabled voice assistant and offers Bluetooth v5.1 calling.

The smartwatch comes with up to 100 sports mode options, along with exercise data record tracking, step counting, distance, as well as calories burnt data. It also comes with lifestyle-centric features and modes such as Do not Disturb, Raise to Wake, and all-day heart rate test.

In terms of health trackers, the Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch comes with blood oxygen monitoring along with a blood pressure monitor, 24/7 heart rate tracker, female health tracking, and sleep monitoring. It also features over 100 watch faces along with multiple inbuilt games. In addition to this, the smartwatch also features camera control, music control, calculator, and offers weather update.

Moreover, the Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch has also been certified with an IP67 rating for water resistance.

