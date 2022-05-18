Pebble Cosmos Luxe smartwatch has been launched in India by the homegrown brand. The smartwatch features a 1.36-inch round AMOLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness. It has been designed using a premium zinc alloy body and spherical toughened glass, according to the company. It is also equipped with VC32 Series dedicated health sensors, which is touted to allow users to measure their heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The Pebble Cosmos Luxe is the newest smartwatch range in the company's Cosmos series.

Pebble Cosmos Luxe smartwatch price in India, availability

Pebble Cosmos Luxe price has been set at Rs. 3,999 for a limited period. However, Pebble has not yet revealed details on for how long the special pricing will be in place and will will be the price post the introductory period. Customers can currently purchase the smartwatch from Flipkart. It is available in Ivory Gold, Midnight Gold, and Space Black colour options.

Pebble Cosmos Luxe smartwatch specifications, features

The Pebble Cosmos Luxe, as previously mentioned, is equipped with the 1.36-inch round AMOLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness. It features an AI Voice Search-enabled Bluetooth calling system. The smartwatch is claimed to be equipped with multiple sports mode options, along with various health monitors, stress monitors, and a period tracker as well.

Additionally, it comes with features including weather forecast, music control, message push/notifications, and alarms.

The Cosmos Luxe smartwatch also offers information about step count, heart rate, sleep cycle, sedentary blood oxygen level, blood pressure, and calorie count, as per the company.

Besides this, the company aims to offer this smartwatch as a substitute for the current designer analogue watches.

“With our latest launch in the Cosmos series, we wanted to make sure that best-in-class technology is paired with a premium aesthetic to make the ultimate lifestyle smartwatch. The Pebble Cosmos Luxe pairs stunning looks with cutting-edge tech features. It oozes style and luxury and will not look out of place when you dress up for those special occasions. You can make the watch your own because it comes in four colour options, has 10 inbuilt watch faces and also 50 in-app ones. It has a battery that lasts 5-7 days, so you don't have to recharge it every day and has push notifications to help you stay updated even though your phone may be in your pocket or bag,” said Komal Agarwal, Co-founder, Pebble.

In January, the company had released the Pebble Pace Pro smartwatch in India.

