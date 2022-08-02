Technology News
loading

Oppo Watch 3 Series Will Be Powered by New Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Wearable Platform

The smartwatch will be the successor to the Oppo Watch 2, which did not make it to India

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 2 August 2022 13:01 IST
Oppo Watch 3 Series Will Be Powered by New Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Wearable Platform

The Oppo Watch Free was the last smartwatch from the manufacturer to be launched in India

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch 3 series will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 platform
  • One of the first manufacturers to use the Snapdragon W5 platform
  • A launch date or timeline has not been announced

At the launch of Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 wearable platform, Oppo and Mobvoi were the first companies to announce that their future products will be based on the new platform. Soon after, Mobvoi confirmed that its upcoming Mobvoi TicWatch will be powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 platform in particular. And now, Oppo has confirmed the same with its upcoming Watch 3 Series. The new Watch 3 will be the successor to the Oppo Watch 2 launched last year.

Oppo has revealed a teaser poster on Weibo, which confirms that the upcoming Watch 3 will use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. The poster is seen with the words Oppo Watch 3 clearly mentioned above the image. The teaser also claims Oppo's Watch 3 series will debut the Snapdragon W5 platform globally, which will make it the first brand to feature the new platform from Qualcomm.

Oppo has yet to reveal any details about its upcoming Watch 3 series. We can expect more details to show up in leaks and teaser in the coming days. The brand has not revealed a launch date for the same as well. What also remains to be seen is the operating system that will power the smartwatch.

Qualcomm in July announced its new Snapdragon W5 wearable platform, which it claims can deliver higher performance with less power consumption. Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, both of which are based on the 4nm manufacturing process.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 is a bit different as it also has the AON (always on) co-processor (22nm), which is said to help with background tasks and sensing, speech processing, audio playback, and notifications. The new platforms are a much-needed update over the previous Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, which was based on the 12nm manufacturing process.

The Oppo Watch was launched in India back in July 2020. It was available in two models, one with a 41mm case and the other with a 46mm case priced at Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 19,990 respectively. The Oppo Watch 46mm features a flexible dual-curved AMOLED display and was based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform along with an Apollo3 co-processor that was meant to deliver better power efficiency.

Oppo's most recent wearable in India is the Watch Free, which was launched in February this year. It is equipped with an AMOLED display and claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Watch 3, Oppo Watch 3 Series, Qualcomm, Qualcomm Snapdragon W5, Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
ISRO to Launch SSLV-D1 Rocket From Sriharikota on Sunday, Citizens Invited to Join View Gallery
Legal Heat Intensifies Against Celsius, Custody Users Wage War to Get Rights to Their Funds

Related Stories

Oppo Watch 3 Series Will Be Powered by New Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Wearable Platform
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Watch 3 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  2. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. iQoo 9T 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched in India: Details
  4. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  5. How to File ITR if You Missed July 31 Deadline: Details Here
  6. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. 5G Spectrum Auction: Reliance Jio Becomes Top Spender Among Leading Telcos
  10. 5G Spectrum Auction Concludes on Monday, India May Launch Services by October
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Accessories Images Hint Phones' Design
  2. Oppo Reno 8Z Leaked Poster Suggests Design Similar to Reno 7Z
  3. JBL Endurance Race True Wireless Earphones With IP67 Dust, Water Resistance Launched in India
  4. Cyberpunk Edgerunners Trailer: Netflix Anime Series Takes Us Back to the World of Cyberpunk 2077
  5. Vivo Y35 4G Global Launch Date Confirmed for August 11, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed
  6. Google Duo Merger With Meet Rolling Out on Android, iOS 
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Sport Unannounced 200-Megapixel ISOCELL HP2 Sensor With 0.60μm Pixels
  8. UPI Clocks Over 6 Billion Transactions in July, Highest Ever Since 2016
  9. NASA's New Horizons Data Helps Identify a Possible Source for Pluto's Moon Charon's Red Cap
  10. Legal Heat Intensifies Against Celsius, Custody Users Wage War to Get Rights to Their Funds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.