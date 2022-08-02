At the launch of Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 wearable platform, Oppo and Mobvoi were the first companies to announce that their future products will be based on the new platform. Soon after, Mobvoi confirmed that its upcoming Mobvoi TicWatch will be powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 platform in particular. And now, Oppo has confirmed the same with its upcoming Watch 3 Series. The new Watch 3 will be the successor to the Oppo Watch 2 launched last year.

Oppo has revealed a teaser poster on Weibo, which confirms that the upcoming Watch 3 will use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. The poster is seen with the words Oppo Watch 3 clearly mentioned above the image. The teaser also claims Oppo's Watch 3 series will debut the Snapdragon W5 platform globally, which will make it the first brand to feature the new platform from Qualcomm.

Oppo has yet to reveal any details about its upcoming Watch 3 series. We can expect more details to show up in leaks and teaser in the coming days. The brand has not revealed a launch date for the same as well. What also remains to be seen is the operating system that will power the smartwatch.

Qualcomm in July announced its new Snapdragon W5 wearable platform, which it claims can deliver higher performance with less power consumption. Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1, both of which are based on the 4nm manufacturing process.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 is a bit different as it also has the AON (always on) co-processor (22nm), which is said to help with background tasks and sensing, speech processing, audio playback, and notifications. The new platforms are a much-needed update over the previous Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, which was based on the 12nm manufacturing process.

The Oppo Watch was launched in India back in July 2020. It was available in two models, one with a 41mm case and the other with a 46mm case priced at Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 19,990 respectively. The Oppo Watch 46mm features a flexible dual-curved AMOLED display and was based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform along with an Apollo3 co-processor that was meant to deliver better power efficiency.

Oppo's most recent wearable in India is the Watch Free, which was launched in February this year. It is equipped with an AMOLED display and claims to offer up to 14 days of battery life.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.