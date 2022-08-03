Technology News
loading

Oppo Watch 3 Series Launch Tipped for August 10, Said to Feature LTPO Display, ECG Monitor

Oppo Watch 3 series will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 platform

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 August 2022 14:03 IST
Oppo Watch 3 Series Launch Tipped for August 10, Said to Feature LTPO Display, ECG Monitor

Photo Credit: Oppo China

Oppo Watch 2 was unveiled in China in July last year

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch 3 is likely to succeed the Oppo Watch 2
  • Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Watch 5 on August 10
  • Oppo will be one of the first brands to use the Snapdragon W5 platform

Oppo Watch 3 series launch could happen very soon in China. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but a fresh leak suggests that the latest wearables will go official in Oppo's home country on August 10. Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch on the same day. Oppo's upcoming Watch 3 will run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. The new model will succeed the Oppo Watch 2 launched last year.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the China launch date of the Oppo Watch 3 series on Weibo. As per the post, the Oppo Watch 3 series will be announced in China on August 10. They are said to feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with an adaptive refresh rate and could arrive with ECG monitoring capability. Meanwhile, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series on August 10 at an Unpacked event.

Oppo recently confirmed that the upcoming Watch 3 will use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset based on the 4nm manufacturing process. The lineup will debut with the Snapdragon W5 platform globally and with this, Oppo would become one of the first manufacturers to use the Snapdragon W5 platform.

To recall, the Oppo Watch 2 was unveiled in China in July last year with a starting price tag of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,900). The model is not yet launched in the Indian market.

It is available in 1.75-inch and 1.91-inch AMOLED display options with a 60Hz refresh rate and 3D glass protection on top. The Oppo Watch 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC along with a custom Apollo 4s co-processor. It packs 1GB of RAM and has 8GB of onboard storage.

The Oppo Watch 2 offers over 100 sports modes, 24-hour heart rate tracking, and SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring. It also monitors sleep, snoring, and stress. It has 5ATM (50 metres) water resistance as well.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Watch 3 Series, Oppo Watch 3 Series Specifications, Oppo Watch 3, Oppo Watch 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xbox Game Pass Brings Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, More in August

Related Stories

Oppo Watch 3 Series Launch Tipped for August 10, Said to Feature LTPO Display, ECG Monitor
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Grab These Early Deals Today
  2. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  3. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  5. Moto G32 to Launch in India on August 9: Details
  6. OnePlus Leads Mid-Range Smartphone Segment in India: Report
  7. How to File ITR if You Missed July 31 Deadline: Details Here
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  10. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y35 4G Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of August 11 Launch, Design Tipped
  2. Vivo Y16 Specifications, Renders Allegedly Leaked, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Tipped
  3. Mivi Fort S16, S24 Soundbars With Upto 6 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. US Chip Export Restrictions to China May Hurt Global Supply Chain, Say Experts
  5. Vivo V25 Pro Could Launch in India on August 17, Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing: Report
  6. Swiggy Launches Moonlighting Policy to Let Employees Take Up External Projects
  7. PayPal Shares Jump on Elliott's $2 Billion Stake, Annual Profit Guidance Raise
  8. Gmail's Redesigned Material You Interface Now Rolling Out to All Users: All You Need to Know
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Sale: Kickstarter Early Deals Are Live
  10. Oppo Watch 3 Series Launch Tipped for August 10, Said to Feature LTPO Display, ECG Monitor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.