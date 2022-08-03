Oppo Watch 3 series launch could happen very soon in China. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but a fresh leak suggests that the latest wearables will go official in Oppo's home country on August 10. Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch on the same day. Oppo's upcoming Watch 3 will run on Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. The new model will succeed the Oppo Watch 2 launched last year.

Known tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked the China launch date of the Oppo Watch 3 series on Weibo. As per the post, the Oppo Watch 3 series will be announced in China on August 10. They are said to feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with an adaptive refresh rate and could arrive with ECG monitoring capability. Meanwhile, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series on August 10 at an Unpacked event.

Oppo recently confirmed that the upcoming Watch 3 will use Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset based on the 4nm manufacturing process. The lineup will debut with the Snapdragon W5 platform globally and with this, Oppo would become one of the first manufacturers to use the Snapdragon W5 platform.

To recall, the Oppo Watch 2 was unveiled in China in July last year with a starting price tag of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,900). The model is not yet launched in the Indian market.

It is available in 1.75-inch and 1.91-inch AMOLED display options with a 60Hz refresh rate and 3D glass protection on top. The Oppo Watch 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC along with a custom Apollo 4s co-processor. It packs 1GB of RAM and has 8GB of onboard storage.

The Oppo Watch 2 offers over 100 sports modes, 24-hour heart rate tracking, and SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring. It also monitors sleep, snoring, and stress. It has 5ATM (50 metres) water resistance as well.

