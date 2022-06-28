Oppo Watch 3 smartwatch and Band 2 fitness tracker have been tipped to launch in India soon. Another tip revealed some specifications and colour options of both the wearables. The Oppo Watch 3 smartwatch has been tipped to feature a high screen-to-body ratio, and a square dial. The Watch 3 series is expected to launch in three models. Meanwhile, the Band 2 fitness tracker has been tipped to come in two colour options. It is expected to get NFC functionality, SpO2 tracking, and movement tracking. Oppo is yet to confirm the launch timeline and specifications of both the wearables.

According to a post from tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), Oppo Watch 3 and Band 2 are going to launch in India but the launch timeline has not been revealed yet. The information was shared shortly after another tipster had shared some details about the smartwatch and the fitness tracker. Tipster Digital Chat Station shared, on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, that Oppo is going to launch the Watch 3 smartwatch series and Band 2 fitness tracker globally in the second half of 2022.

The Oppo Watch 3 smartwatch is expected to come in three models with the rumoured model numbers OWW211, OWW212, and OWW213. The smartwatch is said to come in four colour options — Black, Silver, Dark Gray, and Light Gold. It has been tipped to launch with a high screen-to-body ratio that signal towards smaller bezels, and micro-arc square dial design. On the other hand, the Oppo Band 2 is expected to come in Black and Blue colour options with the model number OBB211. The fitness tracker is said to get NFC functionality, SpO2 sensor, and movement tracking. Unfortunately, these were all the details that were shared by the tipsters about the rumoured smartwatch and fitness tracker.

Oppo is yet to confirm the details about the Oppo Watch 3 smartwatch series and the Band 2 fitness tracker.

To recall, Oppo Watch 2 was launched in China in July last year. The smartwatch features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a 372x430 pixels resolution with the 42mm model. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC.

