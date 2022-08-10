Technology News
Oppo Watch 3 Series With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched: All Details

Oppo Watch 3 pricing starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 10 August 2022 21:43 IST
Oppo Watch 3 Series With Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, up to 15 Days Battery Life Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Watch 3 features an aluminium middle frame

Oppo Watch 3 series was launched in China on Wednesday. The newly launched smartwatches are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC along with 1GB of RAM. The series includes the Oppo Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro. Both models feature a square dial, an aluminium frame and a fibreglass casing. The Oppo Watch 3 sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 372x430 pixels resolution. It also gets a 3D glass cover. The Watch 3 Pro features a larger 1.91-inch LTPO flexible display with a resolution of 378x496 pixels.

Oppo Watch 3, Watch 3 Pro price, availability

Oppo Watch 3 has been priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800) for the Platinum Black Viton Strap variant. The Feather Gold Leather Strap variant has been priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000). The Oppo Watch 3 Pro price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for the Platinum Black Viton Strap variant and CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,700) for the Desert Brown Leather Strap variant.

Both smartwatches are currently available for pre-order on Oppo's online store in China. The company expects to start shipping the two smartwatches from August 19. Oppo Watch 3 features Platinum Black and Feather Gold colour options. On the other hand, the Oppo Watch 3 Pro features Platinum Black and Desert Brown colour options.

Oppo Watch 3 Pro specifications

Oppo Watch 3 Pro features a 1.91-inch LTPO full-curved flexible display with 378x496 pixels resolution and 326ppi. It gets a C-type 3D glass cover as well. The smartwatch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The list of onboard sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, optical heart rate sensor, SpO2, ECG, ambient light, and air pressure sensors.

The smartwatch is water resistant up to 5 ATM. It features support for an eSIM for network connectivity along with GPS and GLONASS, Bluetooth v5 and NFC support. It packs a 550mAh battery that is claimed to offer 5 days of battery life in full smart mode. With light smart mode, the smartwatch is said to offer a battery life of 15 days. When the Watch 3 is in full smart mode with LTE connected, the battery life drops to 4 days, and with heavy usage it can further fall to 2.5 days of battery life, according to the company. The Oppo Watch 3 Pro can be fully charged in about 65 minutes, and is claimed to last a full day on a 10-minute charge.

The smartwatch features an aluminium middle frame, with LNP special glass fibre-reinforced polycarbonate bottom shell. The Watch 3 Pro measures 50.4 x 38.5 x 12.75mm, excluding the thickness of the heart rate monitor. It weighs about 37.5g without the strap.

Oppo Watch 3 specifications

Oppo Watch 3 features the same middle frame material, bottom shell, SoC, and RAM as its Pro variant. It also shares the storage configuration, Bluetooth version, and NFC support with the Watch 3 Pro. The Oppo Watch 3 sports a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 372x430 pixels resolution and 326ppi. The smartwatch is waterproof up to 5 ATM, and supports GPS and GLONASS.

The smartwatch packs a 400mAh battery. The company claims that the Oppo Watch 3 offers a battery life of up to 4 days in full smart mode, which drops to 3 days when connected to LTE network. In light smart mode, it is said to offer 10 days of battery life. Under heavy usage with full smart mode, the Watch 3 is can offer 1.5 days of battery life, according to Oppo. The company also claims that the watch can be charged in about 60 minutes, and offers a full day of battery life on a 10-minute charge.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Watch 3, Oppo Watch 3 price, Oppo Watch 3 specifications, Oppo Watch 3 Pro price, Oppo Watch 3 Pro specifications
Policybazaar Vulnerabilities Exposed Personal Details of Lakhs of Customers, Defence Personnel: Report
RBI Issues Stringent Norms For Digital Lending Services Aimed at Curbing Malpractice

