Technology News
loading

Oppo Watch 3 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch, Design Tipped: Details

Oppo Watch 3 series is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 4 August 2022 17:35 IST
Oppo Watch 3 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch, Design Tipped: Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The Oppo Watch 3 could come in Black, Silver, Dark Gray, and Light Gold colours

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch 3 could offer a choice between leather, silicon straps
  • The smartwatch could sport a micro-arc design with a curved screen
  • The Oppo Watch 3 might feature LTPO display with adaptive refresh rate

Oppo Watch 3 — the upcoming smartwatch from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer — renders have surfaced online, ahead of the imminent launch of the wearable device. The company has already confirmed the arrival of the Oppo Watch 3 series which will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC, but is yet to announce a launch date. Previous reports suggest that the Oppo Watch 3 could launch in China on August 10. Nearly a week before the expected debut of the smartwatch series, alleged design renders of the Oppo Watch 3 were leaked by a reliable tipster.

Alleged renders of the Oppo Watch 3 were leaked by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo. This Oppo smartwatch is shown to sport a micro-arc design with a curved screen in the purported renders. It has a rectangular dial with a crown button on the side. The renders showcase two colour combinations — a silver frame with a textured leather strap and a black frame with a black silicon strap.

Oppo announced on Tuesday that the Oppo Watch 3 series will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset. Furthermore, the tipster previously claimed that the lineup could feature low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with an adaptive refresh rate. They are expected to include ECG monitoring capability as well.

According to a past report, the Oppo Watch 3 could launch in India with three models — OWW211, OWW212, and OWW213. It could offer Black, Silver, Dark Gray, and Light Gold colour options at launch. The smartwatch is said to have slim bezels with a high screen-to-body ratio.

Its predecessor, the Oppo Watch 2 was launched last year in July. Its 42mm variant has a 1.75-inch AMOLED display whereas the 46mm version sports a 1.91-inch AMOLED display. Under the hood, it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC. The 42mm model houses a 360mAh battery that is claimed to last for 10 days per charge. Similarly, the 46mm variant packs a 510mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 16 hours of backup.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Watch 2 (42mm)

Oppo Watch 2 (42mm)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Watch 3, Oppo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Truecaller Collaborates With GoKwik to Minimise Returns for E-Commerce Brands

Related Stories

Oppo Watch 3 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch, Design Tipped: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  2. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  8. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  2. Oppo Watch 3 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch, Design Tipped: Details
  3. Truecaller Collaborates With GoKwik to Minimise Returns for E-Commerce Brands
  4. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Updated With August Security Patches, Improved Camera Stability: Report
  5. World of Warcraft Mobile Game Cancelled Three Years Into Development: Report
  6. Google's Foldable Phone, Pixel 7 Ultra Tipped to Be Under Production by Foxconn
  7. Realme GT 2 Pro Android 13 Early Access Applications Announced: All Details
  8. Government to Launch Super App Showing EV Charging Stations, Realtime Availability: Report
  9. Zypp Electric, Alt Mobility Partner to Lease 15,000 Electric Two-Wheelers Over Next 12 Months 
  10. OnePlus Says Shipments in India Grew 46 Percent YoY in H1 2022: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.