Oppo Watch 3 Series to Launch on August 10, Alleged Live Images Surface

Oppo Watch 3 series will be powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 5 August 2022 14:18 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

The Oppo Watch 3 could sport a rectangular micro-arc design, crown button on the side

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch 3 might come in Black, Silver, Dark Gray, Light Gold
  • It is said to sport an LTPO display with adaptive refresh rate
  • The Oppo Watch 3 series is believed to include three models

Oppo announced on Friday that the Oppo Watch 3 series will be unveiled in China on August 10. The company previously confirmed that this lineup will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC. Oppo has neither delved into any other information regarding this upcoming series nor has it officially revealed its complete design. However, alleged design renders of the Oppo Watch 3 leaked on Weibo recently. Now, a reliable tipster has shared even more alleged images of the Oppo Watch 3 series.

Oppo took to Weibo to announce that the launch date of the Oppo Watch 3 series is set for August 10. These smartwatches will be unveiled during a launch event that will begin at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST) in China. This launch date was previously tipped along with the information that this lineup could sport a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) display with an adaptive refresh rate. The Oppo Watch 3 series could also feature ECG monitoring technology.

In related news, Evan Blass (@evleaks) has seemingly got his hands on an Oppo Watch 3 series smartwatch. He recently tweeted supposed live images that showcased the previously leaked rectangular dial with a crown button on the side. It seemingly sports a silver frame and a black silicon strap.

A recent report mentioned that a tipster leaked the design renders of the Oppo Watch 3, offering a look at its micro-arc design. Furthermore, these smartwatches are confirmed to feature a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC. The global variants will likely be equipped with this chipset as well.

The Oppo Watch 3 series is rumoured to include three models — OWW211, OWW212, and OWW213. They could come in Black, Silver, Dark Gray, and Light Gold colours. It is said to sport a high screen-to-body ratio with a minimum bezel design.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
