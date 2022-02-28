Technology News
Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition With Ski Tacking, GoMore Algorithm for Fitness Launched

Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition price is set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900).

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 February 2022 16:33 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition is named after the only colourway it is offered in

Highlights
  • Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition offers ski tracking feature
  • It acts as a remote control for Insta360 cameras
  • Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition is only offered with eSIM variant

Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition was launched in China last week, alongside Oppo Find X5 series and Oppo Pad. The new smartwatch from Oppo is a fresh variant of Oppo Watch 2 and comes with a few improvements over last year's smartwatch. It sports the same 1.75-inch AMOLED display as the vanilla Oppo Watch 2. Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Edition runs ColorOS Watch 3.0 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC. The new smartwatch also has eSIM support.

Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition price

The new Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition was announced through a post on Weibo last week. It is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900) and is offered in a sole Glacier Lake Blue colour option. As per the listing on Oppo's official website in China, the smartwatch is available for pre-orders and is offered at a special price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,500). Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Edition is said to start shipping across China on March 3.

The new Oppo smartwatch was launched in China alongside the Oppo Find X5 series and Oppo Pad.

Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition specifications, features

Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition runs ColorOS Watch 3.0. It is offered with a 42mm dial that houses the 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 372x430 pixels, 3D curved glass, and 326ppi pixel density.

Under the hood, Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, paired with Apollo 4s co-processor. They are paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard memory. It also features Bluetooth v5 for connectivity as well as eSIM support to receive and make calls.

Being a smartwatch, it also has many fitness features. They include more than 100 sports modes, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation level (SpO2) monitoring. It also features sleep analysis, snoring risk assessment, and stress monitoring. Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and NFC for connectivity.

Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition also gets ski tracking as a bonus over the vanilla Oppo Watch 2, along with being a remote control for Insta360 action cameras. Additionally, it also adopts the GoMore algorithm in association with the Institute of Physical Education of China's General Administration of Sports to add a physical test function for high school students.

The smartwatch also gets Oppo's Ultra Dynamic Dual Engine (UDDE) technology that claims to improve the battery life on the smartwatch. It is claimed to last for up to 2.5 days in the full smart mode or can alternatively last for up to 10 days using the light mode. Its 360mAh battery can be fully charged in an hour and a 10-minute charge is said to last for up to a day. Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Blue Edition measures 42.78x36.79x11.40mm and weighs 31 grams.

Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Edition

Oppo Watch 2 Glacier Lake Edition

Display Size 42mm
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
