Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds will launch in India on July 18. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones made their debut in global markets in February this year, at a virtual launch event. The earphones were launched as the successor to the Oppo Enco X TWS earphones. They feature a SuperDBEE coaxial dual driver system and LHDC 4.0 codec support for high-quality audio streaming. The earphones also get active noise cancellation (ANC) with 45dB noise cancellation depth. It also features a cobblestone design, in line with company's design language.

The Chinese firm announced via Twitter that the Enco X2 TWS earphones will launch in India on July 18. The Flipkart landing page for the earphones has also gone live, which means the earphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Oppo is yet to announce pricing details of the Enco X2 TWS earphones.

Make some noise for the best in active noise cancellation! The #OPPOEncoX2 flagship earbuds, co-created with Dynaudio, captures true-to-life sound with Dolby Atmos binaural recording. Get ready to #HearBeyondSensation! Launching on 18th July.

Know more: https://t.co/yk29ssGylg pic.twitter.com/S1fUMs4RSY — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 13, 2022

To recall, the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones were launched in February this year at a virtual launch event. The earphones were priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 15,900). They have been co-developed by Oppo with Dynaudio and feature Dolby Atmos binaural recording. The TWS earbuds are equipped with a SuperDBEE coaxial dual-driver system. Oppo Enco X2 also feature quad magnet planar tweeters with 11mm dynamic drivers with an ultralight diaphragm.

According to the company, the TWS earphones also offer a “wide band” of ANC with 45dB noise cancellation depth. As previously mentioned, the flagship earphones from Oppo, Enco X2, are the successor to the Oppo Enco X TWS earphones. These new earphones feature a cobblestone design that is in-line with company's existing design language.

Oppo Enco X2 are certified for wireless Hi Res Audio and comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity, according to the company. It also features LHDC 4.0 codec support for streaming high-quality wireless audio. The Oppo Enco X2 have been targeted towards vloggers and content creators, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.