Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: All Details

Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS earphones price is set at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,800).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 11 August 2022 00:54 IST
Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Air 2i features 200 band faces

Highlights
  • Oppo Band 2 features a 1.57-inch AMOLED display
  • Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS earphones feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity
  • Oppo Band 2 is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life

Oppo Enco Air 2i true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in China on Wednesday alongside the Oppo Band 2 and Oppo Watch 3 series. The new TWS earbuds have a combined battery life of 28 hours, the company claims. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a range of about 10m. The Enco Air 2i earbuds are available in two colour options. Meanwhile, the newly launched Oppo Band 2 features a 1.57-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Both wearables are currently available for pre-order in China.

Oppo Enco Air 2i, Band 2 price, availability

Oppo Enco Air 2i has been priced at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,800). They are currently available for pre-order in China in Obsidian Black and Crystal White colour options. The company expects to start shipping the new TWS earbuds from August 16.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Band 2 has been priced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,900) for the standard edition and CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,500) for the NFC version. The fitness band is also available for pre-order in China in Clear Cloud Blue and Dark Night colour options. Oppo expects to start shipping the Band 2 from August 19.

Oppo Enco Air 2i specifications

Oppo Enco Air 2i feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs. They have a Bluetooth range of about 10m. The TWS earbuds also get AI noise cancellation technology for calls. The new earphones from Oppo also sport 10mm drivers that are titanium-plated, according to the company. The earbuds have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

Wearers can also double-tap their Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS earbuds to take pictures from their smartphones. They have an IPX4 rating for water resistance. The company is giving three pairs of ear tips to fit ears of different sizes and shapes. The earbuds pack 40mAh battery each, and the charging case is equipped with a 460mAh battery.

The company claims the earphones offer 7 hours of playback time on a single charge at 50 percent volume. The combined battery life, with the charging case, is said to be 29 hours. Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS earbuds also offer 4 hours of talk time at 50 percent volume, and 16 hours of talk time with the charging case.

Oppo Band 2 specifications

Oppo Band 2 sports a 1.57-inch AMOLED display with 256x402 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The new Oppo fitness band foregoes the traditional pill-shaped design, and has adopted a more rectangular dial. The fitness tracker offers 200 band faces, and comes with support for over 100 sports modes, including racing, workout, swimming, an e-sports mode, and more. Health features on the tracker include heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.

oppo band2 launched oppo Oppo Band 2

Photo Credit: Oppo

As mentioned above, the company is also selling another variant of the Oppo Band 2 with NFC support. Both models are water resistant up to 5 ATM. The fitness tracker packs a 200mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days. It also supports magnetic charging. The Oppo Band 2 measures 45.3 x 29.1 x 10.6mm, and weighs about 20g without the strap and 33g with it, according to the company.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Oppo Enco Air 2i True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Oppo Enco Air 2i True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Oppo Band 2

Oppo Band 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Enco Air 2i, Oppo Enco Air 2i price, Oppo Enco Air 2i specifications, Oppo Band 2, Oppo Band 2 price, Oppo Band 2 specifications
Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: All Details
