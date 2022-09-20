Technology News
OnePlus Nord Watch Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, Schematics Hint at Rectangular Dial: Details

OnePlus Nord Watch may be priced in India at Rs. 5,000.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 20 September 2022 16:22 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mukul Sharma

OnePlus Nord Watch may be equipped with a rotating crown

  • OnePlus Nord Watch could offer support for 105 fitness modes
  • It could come equipped with women's health tracking features
  • OnePlus Nord Watch may sport an AMOLED display

OnePlus Nord Watch key specifications and schematics have been leaked by a tipster ahead of the launch of the wearable in the country. The wearable is tipped to sport an AMOLED display, over 100 fitness modes, and up to 10 days of battery. The schematics of the wearable suggest that it will come with a rectangular shape with a rotating crown on the right bumper — as seen in the marketing poster shared by the Chinese company. This smartwatch will be the first offering from the company that will bear the OnePlus 'Nord' branding.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that the OnePlus Nord Watch will come with a 45.2mm AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The wearable is tipped to pack 105 fitness modes along with women's health tracking features. It could offer up to 10 days of battery on a single charge.

Recently, OnePlus teased the launch of the OnePlus Nord Watch in India by sharing a marketing poster. It suggested a rectangular dial and a rotating crown similar to the leaked schematics. As mentioned above, the wearable will be the company's first offering with OnePlus Nord branding. Until now, we have seen relatively affordable OnePlus smartphones with this branding — it recently forayed into the audio products category with OnePlus Nord Wired earphones.

OnePlus Nord Watch price in India (rumoured)

A previous report suggested that the OnePlus Nord Watch could be priced in India at around Rs. 5,000. It may be available in Black and White colour options.

OnePlus Nord Watch specifications (expected)

OnePlus Nord Watch is tipped to be available in multiple models and variants with circular and rectangular dials. The circular dial model is tipped to be available in three variants with 240x240 pixels resolution and 390x390 pixel resolution. The rectangular OnePlus Nord Watch could come in 240x280 pixel resolution and 368x448 pixel resolution variants, according to previous reports.

Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
