OnePlus Nord Watch Colour Options, Specifications Tipped: All the Details

OnePlus Nord Watch was hinted to feature a rectangular dial.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 5 August 2022 17:03 IST
OnePlus Nord Watch could arrive as an affordable alternative to the OnePlus Watch (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Watch was hinted to feature dedicated N Health app
  • Wearable is said to be affordable alternative to OnePlus Watch
  • OnePlus Nord Watch was previously spotted on the BIS database

OnePlus Nord Watch has been tipped to come in at least two colour variants. The leak also hinted that the smartwatch will be designed for giving fitness features on a budget price. The wearable is also tipped to come with a good battery life. The smartwatch from OnePlus was hinted to feature a rectangular dial and a dedicated N Health app late last month. The wearable is expected to launch in India soon as the OnePlus Nord Watch was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, as per a report. Another report in early July had also indicated that the production of the first Nord-branded smartwatch from the company could already be underway in several European and Asian regions.

A recent tweet by reliable tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) hinted that the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord Watch, may come in at least two colours, namely Black and White. The tipster also added that the Nord Watch from OnePlus will come with fitness-centric features on a budget and will also house a solid battery.

The smartwatch from OnePlus was hinted to feature a rectangular dial and a dedicated N Health app late last month. The tip was based on alleged screenshots of the OnePlus Nord Watch's companion app that indicated certain design elements, watch faces, as well as health monitoring features.

Due to the Nord branding, the wearable is said to be an affordable alternative to the OnePlus Watch. As mentioned earlier, the smartwatch is also expected to launch in India soon as the OnePlus Nord Watch has previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, as per a report.

A report in early July had also indicated that the production of the first Nord-branded smartwatch from the company could already be underway in several European and Asian regions.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Watch, OnePlus Nord Watch specifications
Jasmin Jose
