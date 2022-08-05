OnePlus Nord Watch has been tipped to come in at least two colour variants. The leak also hinted that the smartwatch will be designed for giving fitness features on a budget price. The wearable is also tipped to come with a good battery life. The smartwatch from OnePlus was hinted to feature a rectangular dial and a dedicated N Health app late last month. The wearable is expected to launch in India soon as the OnePlus Nord Watch was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, as per a report. Another report in early July had also indicated that the production of the first Nord-branded smartwatch from the company could already be underway in several European and Asian regions.

A recent tweet by reliable tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @stufflistings) hinted that the upcoming smartwatch from OnePlus, the OnePlus Nord Watch, may come in at least two colours, namely Black and White. The tipster also added that the Nord Watch from OnePlus will come with fitness-centric features on a budget and will also house a solid battery.

