OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: All Details Here

OnePlus Nord Watch may come in five variants under two models, as per a tipster.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 August 2022 18:45 IST
OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: All Details Here

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

OnePlus Nord Watch may come in two colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Watch may be priced at Rs. 5,000
  • OnePlus Nord Watch with circular dial to have three variants
  • The one with rectangular dial is said to have two variants

OnePlus Nord Watch price in India, renders, and a few features have been leaked online. As per a tipster, the wearable is said to come in two models that will have a total of five variants. One model is said to come with a circular dial and other with a rectangular dial. The tipster had previously claimed that the OnePlus Nord Watch may come in at least two colours, namely Black and White. The smartwatch is also said to be a budget offering and house a solid battery.

OnePlus Nord Watch price in India

The OnePlus Nord Watch price in India could be around Rs. 5,000 in India. In comparison, the OnePlus Watch debuted in India at a price of Rs. 16,999.

OnePlus Nord Watch features

Citing tipster Mukul Sharma, 91Mobiles reported that the OnePlus Nord Watch will come in two models: one with circular dial and other with rectangular dial. The model with circular dial is tipped to come in three variants with 240x240 pixels and 390x390 pixel resolutions. The model with rectangular dial is said to have two variants with 240x280 pixel and 368x448 pixel resolutions.

As far as the design is concerned, one OnePlus Nord Watch variant with circular dial features a protective edge with dash lines indicating minutes and hours. It is said to be the rugged version of the wearable and has two crown buttons on the right side. The second circular variant gets the same design as the first one but misses out on the dash lines. The third variant gets a single crown and there are no dash lines as well.

Coming to the rectangular models of the OnePlus Nord Watch, both of them have two buttons on the right side. While one of them has a loop-like band, the other has a click-and-fit like band. The first one is said to have a larger screen size. Mukul Sharma also shared a few images on the UI of variants of the rectangle dials.

Some key specifications of the OnePlus Nord Watch were previously tipped by the same tipster. He claimed that the wearable may come in at least Black and White colour options, offer fitness-centric features on a budget, and will also house a solid battery.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Nord Watch, OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, OnePlus Nord Watch Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
