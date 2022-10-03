OnePlus Nord Watch was launched in India on Monday, as the company's first Nord-branded wearable smartwatch. It sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The smartwatch offers support for 105 sports modes, along with heart rate, stress, and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitoring features. It also offers menstrual cycle tracking and health tips. It is claimed to offer 10 days of battery life, with up to 30 days of standby time, according to the company.

OnePlus Nord Watch price in India

The newly launched OnePlus Nord Watch price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. The smartwatch will be available in Deep Blue and Midnight Black colour options and is available for purchase via the OnePlus store, OnePlus Experience stores and authorised OnePlus partner stores. It will go on sale via Amazon starting on October 4 at 12pm (noon), according to OnePlus.

The company has also announced a discount of Rs. 500 on the OnePlus Nord Watch on Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions. ICICI Bank card holders can also avail of a Rs. 500 discount starting from October 4. These discounts will be available via the OnePlus store, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience stores.

OnePlus Nord Watch specifications

The OnePlus Nord Watch sports a 1.78-inch HD (368x448 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display with a 60Hz refresh rate, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. It is equipped with a power button located on the right side of the smartwatch. It is powered by an SF32LB555V4O6 chipset and runs on RTOS.

The smartwatch features inbuilt GPS support. It is equipped with a 3-axis accelerometer and comes with support for heart rate and stress monitoring, along with SpO2 and sleep tracking. The OnePlus Nord Watch features support for 105 sports modes and can automatically track running and walking.

The OnePlus Nord Watch features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and is compatible with Android smartphones and iPhone models running on Android 6 and iOS 11 and above, respectively. It is equipped with a nonlinear vibration motor.

The smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery and ships with a magnetic charging cable. It is claimed to offer up to 10 days of battery life, with typical usage and up to 30 days of standby time. The frame is made of a zinc alloy and plastic, while the watch straps are made from silicone. The OnePlus Nord Watch case measures 42.5mm and weighs 52.4g including the watch strap.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.