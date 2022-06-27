Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • OnePlus Nord Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing, Reportedly Enters Internal Testing

OnePlus Nord Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing, Reportedly Enters Internal Testing

OnePlus is expected to launch OnePlus Nord Watch in the third quarter of this year.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 June 2022 16:13 IST
OnePlus Nord Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing, Reportedly Enters Internal Testing

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch made its debut in March last year

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to launch soon
  • It was spotted on BIS website with model number OPBBE221
  • The Nord Watch will be OnePlus' first Nord-branded wearable

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to unveil a Nord-branded smartwatch in the Indian market in the third quarter of this year. In a new update, the anticipated wearable has reportedly entered internal testing in India. It has allegedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website as well, hinting that it may arrive in the Indian market soon. The wearable portfolio of OnePlus currently includes OnePlus Watch and the OnePlus Band. The OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to come as the successor to the former that was unveiled in March last year.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has claimed that the internal testing of the OnePlus Nord Watch has begun in India. A tentative launch timeline of Q3 2022 has also been tipped. Further, the tipster has posted a screenshot of what is claimed to be a BIS listing of the OnePlus Nord Watch on Twitter. However, the listing doesn't reveal any details about the device apart from its model number OPBBE221.

As per past leaks, OnePlus is reportedly planning to unveil a handful of products in the coming days. It is said to be working on multiple new smartphones, a Nord branded earbuds and OnePlus Band 2.

The rumoured OnePlus Nord Watch is likely to succeed the OnePlus Watch that was launched in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 16,999.

The OnePlus Watch features a circular 1.39-inch display with 2.5D curved glass protection. It offers more than 110 workout modes and is compatible with the OnePlus Health app. It features SpO2 oxygen saturation monitoring along with stress detection, breathing tracker, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders It comes with 5ATM water resistance along with an IP68-certified build. It carries a 405mAh battery that supports Warp Charge fast charging.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • AMOLED display
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep tracking
  • IP68 rated
  • Fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step tracking
  • No iOS support
  • Comes in one size only
  • Limited smart features
Read detailed OnePlus Watch review
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord Watch, OnePlus, OnePlus Watch, BIS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Masaba Masaba Season 2 Release Set for July

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing, Reportedly Enters Internal Testing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  3. Google Nest Cam (Battery) Launched in India for Tata Play Subscribers
  4. Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Best Offers Available in India
  5. Noise Nerve Pro Neckband Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  6. Apple Tipped to Launch a Slew of Hardware Till First Half of 2023: Details
  7. Netflix Announces Release Date for Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  9. Spider-Man, Venom Movies Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1
  10. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Watch India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing, Reportedly Enters Internal Testing
  2. Masaba Masaba Season 2 Release Set for July
  3. Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Range With Inbuilt Alexa Support, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  4. Spider-Man, Venom Movies Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on July 1
  5. Yuga Labs Files Lawsuit Accusing Ryder Ripps of Scamming Consumers by Selling Fake Bored Apes NFTs
  6. Xiaomi 12T Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM; Spotted on US FCC: Report
  7. Google Nest Cam (Battery) Along With Nest Aware Service Launched in India for Tata Play Subscribers
  8. Fall Guys Reaches 20 Million Players Milestone in Two Days of Going Free-to-Play
  9. Binance Announces Flagship Platform for VIP, Institutional Investors
  10. Facial Recognition Is on the Rise – but the Law Is Lagging a Long Way Behind
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.