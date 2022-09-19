OnePlus Nord Watch is set to launch in India soon, the company announced today. This will be the first smartwatch under the Nord category, according to OnePlus. The company is yet to reveal any other details including a specific launch timeline, price in India, and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch. OnePlus also shared a marketing poster, which teases the wearable. As of now, OnePlus' Nord lineup only features smartphones and earphones. In August, the expected India pricing of the upcoming smartwatch was leaked online.

Today, the Shenzhen-based company announced that it will soon launch the OnePlus Nord Watch in India. This will be the first smartwatch that will come with the OnePlus Nord branding. Additionally, the company has also shared a marketing poster, which teases the soon-to-launch smartwatch. It appears with a black strap and a dark grey metallic casing. On the right, a rotating crown is also visible on the OnePlus Nord Watch. It will feature a rectangular dial, as per the poster.

Although the company is yet to reveal the India pricing and specifications of the Nord Watch, previous leaks have suggested its expected price in the country. OnePlus is yet to announce a specific launch timeline as well.

OnePlus Nord Watch price in India (expected)

OnePlus Nord Watch could be priced in India at around Rs. 5,000, according to a report. The smartwatch is tipped to come in Black and White colour options.

To recall, the OnePlus Watch went on sale in India with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 in April last year.

OnePlus Nord Watch specifications (expected)

OnePlus Nord Watch is said to be launched in a circular as well as a rectangular dial. The circular dial model is tipped to be available in three variants with 240x240 pixels resolution and 390x390 pixel resolution. On the other hand, the rectangular OnePlus Nord Watch could come in 240x280 pixel resolution and 368x448 pixel resolution variants.

As per the report, the OnePlus Nord Watch's circular model could get a protective edge with dash lines for minutes and hours. It could be a rugged version of the smartwatch with two rotating crowns. The OnePlus Nord Watch models with rectangular dials could feature two buttons on the right side. The first variant of the rectangular OnePlus Nord Watch is said to sport a bigger display.