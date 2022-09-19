Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased: All Details

OnePlus Nord Watch could reportedly be priced in India at around Rs. 5,000.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 19 September 2022 15:05 IST
OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased: All Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Watch can be seen with a Black strap and a rotating crown

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Watch is tipped to launch in Black and White colour options
  • The upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch will feature a rectangular dial
  • OnePlus Watch went on sale in India in April last year

OnePlus Nord Watch is set to launch in India soon, the company announced today. This will be the first smartwatch under the Nord category, according to OnePlus. The company is yet to reveal any other details including a specific launch timeline, price in India, and specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch. OnePlus also shared a marketing poster, which teases the wearable. As of now, OnePlus' Nord lineup only features smartphones and earphones. In August, the expected India pricing of the upcoming smartwatch was leaked online.

Today, the Shenzhen-based company announced that it will soon launch the OnePlus Nord Watch in India. This will be the first smartwatch that will come with the OnePlus Nord branding. Additionally, the company has also shared a marketing poster, which teases the soon-to-launch smartwatch. It appears with a black strap and a dark grey metallic casing. On the right, a rotating crown is also visible on the OnePlus Nord Watch. It will feature a rectangular dial, as per the poster.

Although the company is yet to reveal the India pricing and specifications of the Nord Watch, previous leaks have suggested its expected price in the country. OnePlus is yet to announce a specific launch timeline as well.

OnePlus Nord Watch price in India (expected)

OnePlus Nord Watch could be priced in India at around Rs. 5,000, according to a report. The smartwatch is tipped to come in Black and White colour options.

To recall, the OnePlus Watch went on sale in India with a price tag of Rs. 16,999 in April last year.

OnePlus Nord Watch specifications (expected)

OnePlus Nord Watch is said to be launched in a circular as well as a rectangular dial. The circular dial model is tipped to be available in three variants with 240x240 pixels resolution and 390x390 pixel resolution. On the other hand, the rectangular OnePlus Nord Watch could come in 240x280 pixel resolution and 368x448 pixel resolution variants.

As per the report, the OnePlus Nord Watch's circular model could get a protective edge with dash lines for minutes and hours. It could be a rugged version of the smartwatch with two rotating crowns. The OnePlus Nord Watch models with rectangular dials could feature two buttons on the right side. The first variant of the rectangular OnePlus Nord Watch is said to sport a bigger display.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • AMOLED display
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep tracking
  • IP68 rated
  • Fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step tracking
  • No iOS support
  • Comes in one size only
  • Limited smart features
Read detailed OnePlus Watch review
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Watch, OnePlus Nord Watch price in India, OnePlus Nord Watch specifications, OnePlus Watch
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Setup Shakes, Makes Noises in Third-Party Apps, Users Say
Ola to Cut 10 Percent Engineering Jobs Across Ride-Hailing, Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Businesses: Details

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  3. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Models Camera Shakes in Third-Party Apps, Users Say
  5. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  9. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  10. Google Pixel 7 Pro Tensor G2 Benchmark Hints at Improvements: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola to Cut 10 Percent Engineering Jobs Across Ride-Hailing, Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Businesses: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Setup Shakes, Makes Noises in Third-Party Apps, Users Say
  4. Scientists Claim to Create Matter From Nothing, Prove Schwinger Effect Correct
  5. BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Names Spencer Tucker its First Chief Gaming Officer
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Get Software Update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 With Major Camera Improvements, Bug Fixes, More
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  8. Government Mulling Special GST Slab for Cryptocurrencies, Working on Indirect Tax Regime For Crypto Assets: Report
  9. Infinix Zero 55 QLED, Infinix X3 50 Smart TVs With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  10. iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island Could Feature on All iPhone 15 Models Next Year: Ross Young
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.