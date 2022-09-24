OnePlus Nord Watch is confirmed to launch in India soon. Ahead of the official announcement, renders of the upcoming wearable have surfaced online, along with its specifications. The renders suggest the design and indicate Blue and Black colour options for the OnePlus Nord Watch. The renders also show a rectangular dial with a side-mounted button for navigation. The OnePlus Nord Watch is confirmed to feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a 368x448 pixels resolution.

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), in association with 91Mobiles, has leaked the alleged renders and specifications of the OnePlus Nord Watch. As mentioned, the renders show the smartwatch in Black and Blue shades. The renders suggest a rectangular display with a black shade for the wearable. It is shown with a side-mounted button for navigation through the UI. The renders also suggest some features including heart rate tracking and support for multiple fitness modes.

As per the leak, the OnePlus Nord Watch will feature an IP68 build and could be compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It is said to come with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, 24-hours heart rate tracking, stress monitor and female health tracking features. The display of the wearable could offer a 60Hz refresh rate. The battery of the OnePlus Nord Watch is tipped to deliver up to 10 days of battery life and up to 30 days standby time on a single charge. Further, the wearable is expected to offer up to 105 fitness modes. It is said to feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and could be compatible with the N Health app.

OnePlus recently confirmed the display details of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch. It is teased to come with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness.

As per past leaks, the OnePlus Nord Watch's price in India could be around Rs. 5,000. It is expected to be available in multiple models and variants with circular and rectangular dials.

