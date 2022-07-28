Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped to Launch With Rectangular Dial, Dedicated N Health App: All Details

OnePlus Nord Watch is reportedly going to be priced in India between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8,000.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 28 July 2022 10:47 IST
OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped to Launch With Rectangular Dial, Dedicated N Health App: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mukul Sharma

The OnePlus Nord Watch has also been tipped to offer sleep monitoring feature

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Watch has been spotted on BIS India
  • The OnePlus smartwatch can get SpO2 monitoring
  • It is expected to debut in the third quarter of 2022

OnePlus Nord Watch has been tipped to feature a rectangular dial and a dedicated N Health app. The tip is based on alleged screenshots of the smartwatch's companion app that indicate some design elements, watch faces, and health monitoring features. Due to the Nord branding, it is said to be an affordable alternative to the OnePlus Watch. It is also said to launch in India soon as the smartwatch has previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, as per a report.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared online some alleged screenshots from the companion app of the OnePlus Nord Watch. The screenshots indicate that the rumoured wearable from the Chinese company could feature a rectangular dial with a dedicated N Health app. The tipster has also shared six different watch faces as well. More watch faces can feature as well, apart from custom watch faces support. The OnePlus Nord Watch has also been tipped to offer SpO2, heart rate, and sleep monitoring features.

According to an earlier report, serial production of the OnePlus Nord Watch is said to have begun in multiple European and Asian regions. Since, the smartwatch comes with Nord branding, it could be an affordable alternative to the OnePlus Watch that was launched in India in March 2021.

OnePlus Nord Watch price in India, availability (rumoured)

OnePlus Nord Watch is reportedly going to be priced in India between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8,000. It is said to launch with the OnePlus Nord 3 in the second half of 2022.

As previously mentioned, the smartwatch has reportedly been spotted earlier on the BIS India database with the model number OPBBE221. This indicated that the OnePlus Nord Watch will soon debut in India as well. The tentative launch timeline is tipped to be the third quarter of this year. The affordable OnePlus smartwatch has previously been spotted on the official website as well, as per a report.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • AMOLED display
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep tracking
  • IP68 rated
  • Fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step tracking
  • No iOS support
  • Comes in one size only
  • Limited smart features
Read detailed OnePlus Watch review
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Watch, OnePlus Nord Watch price in India, OnePlus Watch
BTC, ETH Add More Gains to Heightened Values, Most Cryptocurrencies Rally

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped to Launch With Rectangular Dial, Dedicated N Health App: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Interface to All Users: Details
  2. Kerala Government to Launch E-Taxi Service From Next Month
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
  4. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  7. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  8. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. At Facebook Meeting, Mark Zuckerberg Annoyed Over "Vacation Days" Question: Report
  2. SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service May Soon by Accessible by Phones, US FCC Filing Hints
  3. Moto X30 Pro Confirmed to Be the World’s First Smartphone With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  4. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Listed on Xiaomi Security Update Schedule, Tipped to Launch Soon
  5. OnePlus 10T 5G Confirmed to Feature Up to 16GB RAM, Other Specifications Teased: All Details
  6. Apple’s New iOS 16 Developer Beta Curtails Feature to Retract and Edit Messages; Introduces Edit History
  7. Kerala to Launch E-Taxi Service From Next Month as an Alternative to Corporate Online Cabs
  8. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Material You Interface to All Users: All You Need to Know
  9. Smartphone Sales in China Hit Nearly a Decade Low in Q2 2022: Counterpoint
  10. Microsoft Detects, Patches Zero-Day Exploit Used to Target European, Central American Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.