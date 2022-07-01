Technology News
OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped to Be in Production Ahead of Imminent Launch; Nord Buds CE Spotted on BIS, Bluetooth SIG

OnePlus Nord Watch could be priced between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 8,000.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 July 2022 14:13 IST
OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped to Be in Production Ahead of Imminent Launch; Nord Buds CE Spotted on BIS, Bluetooth SIG

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Watch could arrive as an affordable alternative to the OnePlus Watch (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Watch is unlikely to run on WearOS
  • The company launched the OnePlus Watch in March 2021
  • The OnePlus OnePlus Nord Buds CE bears the model number E506A

OnePlus Nord Watch has been rumoured to be in the works, the first Nord-branded smartwatch from the company. Previous reports suggested that this smartwatch had reached the internal testing phase. Now, a notable tipster has claimed that the serial production of the OnePlus Nord Watch could already be underway in several European and Asian regions. In line with the Nord branding, this smartwatch is expected to be a budget-oriented product. The tipster also suggests that the Shenzhen company could also be gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds in India.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the OnePlus Nord Watch could launch soon. The serial production of this smartwatch has reportedly begun in several European and Asian regions. Being a Nord-branded smartwatch, it is expected to have an affordable launch price and is unlikely to feature Wear OS. The OnePlus Nord Watch was reportedly also spotted on the BIS certification site, which could mean that this smartwatch may arrive in India soon as a budget alternative to the OnePlus Watch that was launched in India last year in March for Rs. 16,999. A past report suggests that the OnePlus Nord Watch could be priced between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8,000.

In related news, Sharma also spotted the OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds on the Bluetooth SIG database with the model number E506A. It is listed to feature Bluetooth v5.2 technology. The model number E506A has purportedly also appeared on the BIS certification site.

Earlier this year in April, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord Buds in India for Rs. 2,799. These TWS earbuds are equipped with 2.4mm Titanium drivers. They are said to offer up to 30 hours of playtime in combination with the charging case. The Nord Buds sport an IP55-rated water and dust-resistant design. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 technology and are claimed to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord Watch, OnePlus Nord Buds CE, BIS, Bluetooth SIG
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord Buds, Bullets Wireless Z2 Get New Colour Variants in India: Details
Battlegrounds Mobile India Hits 100 Million Registered Users in India, 1 Year After Official Launch: Krafton

OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped to Be in Production Ahead of Imminent Launch; Nord Buds CE Spotted on BIS, Bluetooth SIG
