OnePlus Nord Watch has been rumoured to be in the works, the first Nord-branded smartwatch from the company. Previous reports suggested that this smartwatch had reached the internal testing phase. Now, a notable tipster has claimed that the serial production of the OnePlus Nord Watch could already be underway in several European and Asian regions. In line with the Nord branding, this smartwatch is expected to be a budget-oriented product. The tipster also suggests that the Shenzhen company could also be gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds in India.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the OnePlus Nord Watch could launch soon. The serial production of this smartwatch has reportedly begun in several European and Asian regions. Being a Nord-branded smartwatch, it is expected to have an affordable launch price and is unlikely to feature Wear OS. The OnePlus Nord Watch was reportedly also spotted on the BIS certification site, which could mean that this smartwatch may arrive in India soon as a budget alternative to the OnePlus Watch that was launched in India last year in March for Rs. 16,999. A past report suggests that the OnePlus Nord Watch could be priced between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 8,000.

In related news, Sharma also spotted the OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earbuds on the Bluetooth SIG database with the model number E506A. It is listed to feature Bluetooth v5.2 technology. The model number E506A has purportedly also appeared on the BIS certification site.

Earlier this year in April, OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord Buds in India for Rs. 2,799. These TWS earbuds are equipped with 2.4mm Titanium drivers. They are said to offer up to 30 hours of playtime in combination with the charging case. The Nord Buds sport an IP55-rated water and dust-resistant design. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 technology and are claimed to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres.