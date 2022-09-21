OnePlus Nord Watch is teased to arrive soon in the Indian market. In the build-up to its launch, the Shenzhen company has revealed that this smartwatch will sport a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. OnePlus also teased the complete look of the Nord smartwatch's rectangular dial with a rotating crown on the right side. This will be the company's first Nord-branded smartwatch and it has teased revealing more information in the coming days. It is believed to come with a total of five variants, including rectangular and circular dial models.

OnePlus confirmed the display specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch on the OnePlus India site. As mentioned earlier, it will feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a 368x448 pixels resolution.

The Shenzhen company will reveal more specifications of this smartwatch in the coming days. Judging from the posters on the OnePlus India site, OnePlus could unveil the circular dial variant on September 22, followed by the screen's refresh rate on September 24. It will apparently reveal the sports modes on September 26 and female health tracking features on September 28.

This upcoming smartwatch is believed to be priced at around Rs. 5,000. Its model with a rectangular dial is said to offer two variants with a 240x280 pixels resolution and the now-confirmed 368x448 pixels resolution. Meanwhile, the circular dial model is understood to offer three variants that are likely to support 240x240 pixels and 390x390 pixel resolutions.

A recent report claims that the OnePlus Nord Watch could come with over 105 fitness modes. It is expected to last for up to 10 days with a single charge. The OnePlus Nord Watch could come in Black and White colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.