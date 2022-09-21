Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display, 500 Nits Peak Brightness

OnePlus will share more specifications of this smartwatch in the coming days.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 21 September 2022 17:30 IST
OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display, 500 Nits Peak Brightness

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord Watch will have a resolution of 368x448 pixels resolution

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Watch is tipped to come in Black, White colours
  • It could cost around Rs. 5,000 at the time of launch
  • The OnePlus Nord Watch may also have a circular dial variant

OnePlus Nord Watch is teased to arrive soon in the Indian market. In the build-up to its launch, the Shenzhen company has revealed that this smartwatch will sport a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution and 500 nits of peak brightness. OnePlus also teased the complete look of the Nord smartwatch's rectangular dial with a rotating crown on the right side. This will be the company's first Nord-branded smartwatch and it has teased revealing more information in the coming days. It is believed to come with a total of five variants, including rectangular and circular dial models.

OnePlus confirmed the display specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch on the OnePlus India site. As mentioned earlier, it will feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a 368x448 pixels resolution.

The Shenzhen company will reveal more specifications of this smartwatch in the coming days. Judging from the posters on the OnePlus India site, OnePlus could unveil the circular dial variant on September 22, followed by the screen's refresh rate on September 24. It will apparently reveal the sports modes on September 26 and female health tracking features on September 28.

This upcoming smartwatch is believed to be priced at around Rs. 5,000. Its model with a rectangular dial is said to offer two variants with a 240x280 pixels resolution and the now-confirmed 368x448 pixels resolution. Meanwhile, the circular dial model is understood to offer three variants that are likely to support 240x240 pixels and 390x390 pixel resolutions.

A recent report claims that the OnePlus Nord Watch could come with over 105 fitness modes. It is expected to last for up to 10 days with a single charge. The OnePlus Nord Watch could come in Black and White colour options.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord Watch, OnePlus Nord Watch specifications, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iOS 16.1 Beta 2 Released: Dynamic Battery Percentage Indicator, Fixes for Bugs, More
LG Rollable Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Suggests Design, Specifications: All Details

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Watch Confirmed to Feature 1.78-Inch AMOLED Display, 500 Nits Peak Brightness
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  3. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  6. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  7. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  8. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  9. Google Pixel Watch Price, Colour Options Leaked: Report
  10. Realme Hints at Dynamic Island-Like Feature, Creators Challenge Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out 'Results About You' Privacy Tool to Remove Personally Identifiable Information: Report
  2. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Launch Confirmed via Flipkart Microsite, May Debut on October 6
  3. OnePlus 11 Pro Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Charging
  4. Vivo Y16 Could Be Launched in India This Week, Price Leaked: Report
  5. Xiaomi 12T Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  6. Realme GT Neo 4 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging: Report
  7. TikTok to Require Verification for Political Accounts, Bans Campaign Fundraising Ahead of US Midterm Elections
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Could Be First to Support Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard: Report
  9. Google Search Updated to Display Train Ticket Pricing, Allows Purchasing Tickets Directly: All Details
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.