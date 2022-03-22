Technology News
OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Tipped to Launch in India Soon Under Rs. 10,000

OnePlus Nord smartwatch could launch alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 in July.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 March 2022 11:41 IST
OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Tipped to Launch in India Soon Under Rs. 10,000

OnePlus Nord smartwatch is said to feature a colour touchscreen display

  • OnePlus Nord smartwatch could pack a heart rate sensor
  • OnePlus Nord smartwatch is expected to offer music control functionality
  • It is expected to take on the budget smartwatch segment in India

OnePlus Nord smartwatch is tipped to be soon launched in the Indian market. As per a recent report, the budget smartwatch is expected to accompany the release of the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone in the second half of the year. The Chinese tech brand is believed to be gearing up to release a range of smartphones in India this year. OnePlus has already teased the release of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India. This flagship smartphone is tipped to arrive later this month.

A report by 91Mobiles suggests that OnePlus is working on a Nord-branded smartwatch to take on the budget smartwatch segment. The budget smartwatch segment in India is currently dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, Amazfit and others. The OnePlus Nord smartwatch is tipped to cost under Rs. 10,000 at launch, and the report says it will most likely be placed in the price range of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 8,000.

OnePlus Nord smartwatch is said to sport a colour touchscreen display. Furthermore, this budget offering is believed to be packed with features like a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, step count, smartphone notifications, music control, and more.

As previously mentioned, this smartwatch is expected to be released with the OnePlus Nord 3.

According to a previous report, OnePlus Nord 3 will arrive in India in July. The company is believed to be ramping up its focus on the Indian market. Other OnePlus smartphones that are tipped for an Indian release include OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus 10 Ultra, and OnePlus 10R. In addition, it is expected to reveal the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro along with the release of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India later this month. OnePlus TV Y1S Pro could feature a 4K display panel and run on Android TV 10.

