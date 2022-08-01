OnePlus Nord Buds CE earbuds have been launched in India on Monday, August 1. The earbuds go on sale via the official company website and Flipkart starting August 4 at 12pm. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds feature a claimed total listening time of up to 20 hours with the charging case and up to 4.5 hours without the case. The wearables also sport 13.4mm dynamic drivers and 94ms ultra-low latency. The affordable OnePlus earbuds feature two colour options. The Nord Buds CE also get AI noise cancellation for calls.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE price in India, availability

OnePlus Nord Buds CE have been priced in India at Rs. 2,299. This is an introductory price and the company has not yet specified till when the introductory offer will last. OnePlus Nord Buds CE have been listed with an MRP of Rs. 2,699. The Chinese company announced the launch of the affordable TWS earbuds in India via Twitter. It features Moonlight White and Misty Grey colour options. The OnePlus Nord CE will go on sale via the official OnePlus website and Flipkart on August 4 at 12pm.

Witness amazing sound quality, 10mins fast charging and ergonomic design for best comfort on #OnePlusNordBudsCE. Open Sale starts 4th Aug, 12PM. Get notified: https://t.co/FmP0EUNEAh pic.twitter.com/tRZUmoX3PM — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 1, 2022

OnePlus Nord Buds CE specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds CE are claimed to offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time at 50 percent volume when fully charged and up to 3 hours of phone call time. With the charging case, they can last for up to 20 hours when fully charged and played at 50 percent volume. OnePlus claims that the Nord Buds CE TWS earphones can offer playback of up to 81 minutes with 10 minutes of charging, combined with the case. Both the earbuds pack one 27mAh battery each whereas the charging case gets a 300mAh battery.

The new OnePlus TWS earphones feature AI noise cancellation technology for calls, and a rating of IPX4 for water resistance. The earphones feature 13.4mm dynamic drivers with 20Hz to 20,000Hz frequency response. OnePlus Nord Buds CE get Bluetooth version 5.2 with a wireless range of up to 10m, according to the Chinese company. They also feature support for AAC and SBC audio formats. The TWS earbuds also get 94ms ultra-low latency, which can vary based on the smartphone they are connected to.

OnePlus offers a Fast Pair feature that allows the earbuds to connect to OnePlus smartphones with convenience. They get Sound Master Equaliser, and are also compatible with HeyMelody app. According to the company, the iOS version of the app is not available for OnePlus Nord Buds CE. The TWS earphones weigh around 3.5g and the charging case weighs about 33g. In the box, apart from the charging case and the earbuds, buyers will also get a USB Type-C charging cable and a Nord emoji sticker.

