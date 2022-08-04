Technology News
Noise X-Fit 2 Smartwatch With Over 150 Watch Faces, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Details

Noise X-Fit 2 smartwatch features a 1.69-inch TFT display.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 4 August 2022
The Noise X-Fit 2 is compatible with iOS 10 and above and Android 4.4 and above

Highlights
  • Noise X-Fit 2 has been priced at an MRP of Rs. 3,999
  • Noise X-Fit 2 comes in three colour options
  • The wearable supports Bluetooth v5

Noise X-Fit 2 smartwatch has been launched in India. The smartwatch, which is co-created in partnership with HRX, comes with a 1.69-inch TFT display and features several health and fitness trackers including SpO2 and sleep monitor among others. The X-Fit 2 also sports 150 watch faces and smart features like alarm, Find my phone, and weather forecast. The company claims a battery life of up to 7 days for the wearable and a standby time of up to 30 days. The smartwatch packs a battery capacity of 260mAh and takes up to 2.5 hours to charge. The watch comes with IP68 water and dust resistant rating.

Noise X-Fit 2 price in India

The Noise X-Fit 2 has been priced at an MRP of Rs. 3,999, but is currently on sale for Rs. 1,999. The special launch price ends tonight.

The X-Fit 2 comes in three colour options including Jet Black, Silver Grey, and Space Blue.

Noise X-Fit 2 specifications

The X-Fit 2 from Noise sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display with 240x280 pixels resolution. The wearable gets 60 sports modes and houses the Noise Health Suite with multiple health and fitness tracking features. The smartwatch comes with sensors including accelerometer, optical heart rate sensor, and SpO2.

Other fitness features tracked by the Noise X-Fit 2 include calories burned, sleep monitor, and step tracker among others. The smartwatch also comes with smart features like alarm, calendar reminder, call and SMS reply with compatibility for Android devices only, Find my phone, remote music control, timer, and wake gestures.

The Noise X-Fit 2 is compatible with iOS 10 and above as well as Android 4.4 and above. The wearable supports Bluetooth v5. The smartwatch comes with support for over 150 watch faces.

Noise claims a battery life of up to 7 days for the X-Fit 2 and a standby time of up to 30 days. The smartwatch packs a battery capacity of 260mAh and takes up to 2.5 hours to charge. The watch also comes with IP68 water and dust resistant rating.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
