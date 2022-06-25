Technology News
Noise Expects to Make Its Revenue Double to Rs. 2,000 Crore in Current Fiscal Year

Noise launched the smart eyewear Noise i1 for Rs. 5,999 apiece and Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch this week.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From PTI | Updated: 25 June 2022 04:03 IST
Noise Expects to Make Its Revenue Double to Rs. 2,000 Crore in Current Fiscal Year

The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch has been priced in India at Rs. 2,999

Wearable and hearable device maker Noise expects to more than double its revenue in the current financial year to Rs. 2,000 crore, a top official of the company said on Friday.

Noise co-founder Gaurav Khatri told PTI that the company had recorded revenue of over Rs. 850 crore in the financial year 2021. "We closed last fiscal year at more than Rs. 850 crore and hopefully see ourselves achieving the Rs, 2,000-crore milestone this fiscal year," he said.

The company has expanded its product portfolio and forayed into the smart eyewear segment.

Early this week, the company announced the launch of eyewear Noise i1 for Rs. 5,999 apiece enabled with multi-functional touch controls that enable users to accept and reject calls, manage music, and activate the voice assistant.

"The product has been launched as an innovation from 'Noise Labs' and is a category creator rather than being a revenue-targeting product. When it comes to the market potential, we are looking at the people who use glasses and sunglasses, and getting even the slightest share of this market segment will be significant for us," Khatri said.

He said that the company has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 240 percent and expects to maintain the same level of growth in the current financial year as well.

Noise also announced the launch of Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch in India. It is the successor of the Noise ColorFit Vision smartwatch. The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution. The smartwatch also offers the Always-on Display feature. It is packed with up to seven days of battery life and comes with a rechargeable battery. The ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch also offers a 24/7 heart rate sensor and supports more than 40 sports modes.

The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch has been priced in India at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999 and has been on sale from June 24. The smartwatch has been listed on e-commerce site Flipkart and Noise official website at an MRP of Rs. 6,999.

 

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
