NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch was launched in India on Sunday. It is designed for fitness and outdoor activities, and comes with a regular 22mm silicone strap. The smartwatch is claimed to have a battery life of up to 7 days. The NoiseFit Core 2 sports a scratch-resistant 1.28-inch display. It offers various health monitoring features including a heart rate sensor, an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and a built-in pedometer. This unisex smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

NoiseFit Core 2 price in India, availability

The NoiseFit Core 2 price in India is set at Rs. 3,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It is expected to go on sale in the coming days for a reduced launch price. The Noise smartwatch comes in Black, Blue, Green, Grey, and Pink colours.

NoiseFit Core 2 specifications, features

This smartwatch features a 1.28-inch scratch-resistant touchscreen with a 240x240 pixels resolution. The NoiseFit Core 2 comes with over 100 cloud-based watch faces. It comes with a replaceable 22mm silicone strap. The smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery that is said to have a battery life of up to 7 days and up to 30-day standby time. It also includes a magnetic charger.

The NoiseFit Core 2 is packed with features like all-day heart rate measurement, blood oxygen tracking, step and calorie counting, and camera controls. The smartphone also displays message and call notifications as well as alarm and calendar reminders.

It is a unisex smartwatch that is said to be ideal for fitness and outdoor activities with an IP68-rated water-resistant design, according to the company. It is claimed to have a Bluetooth range of up to 10 metres. The NoiseFit Core 2 is compatible with Android version 5.0 or above and iPhones running on iOS 11.0 and above.

