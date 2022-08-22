Technology News
loading

NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: All Details

NoiseFit Core 2 is compatible with both iOS and Android phones.

Updated: 22 August 2022 10:48 IST
NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Noise

The NoiseFit Core 2 sports a 1.28-inch scratch-resistant touchscreen

Highlights
  • NoiseFit Core 2 has an IP68 rating for dust, water resistance
  • It is claimed to have a Bluetooth range of up to 10 metres
  • The NoiseFit Core 2 comes in Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Pink colours

NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch was launched in India on Sunday. It is designed for fitness and outdoor activities, and comes with a regular 22mm silicone strap. The smartwatch is claimed to have a battery life of up to 7 days. The NoiseFit Core 2 sports a scratch-resistant 1.28-inch display. It offers various health monitoring features including a heart rate sensor, an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and a built-in pedometer. This unisex smartwatch is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

NoiseFit Core 2 price in India, availability

The NoiseFit Core 2 price in India is set at Rs. 3,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It is expected to go on sale in the coming days for a reduced launch price. The Noise smartwatch comes in Black, Blue, Green, Grey, and Pink colours.

NoiseFit Core 2 specifications, features

This smartwatch features a 1.28-inch scratch-resistant touchscreen with a 240x240 pixels resolution. The NoiseFit Core 2 comes with over 100 cloud-based watch faces. It comes with a replaceable 22mm silicone strap. The smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery that is said to have a battery life of up to 7 days and up to 30-day standby time. It also includes a magnetic charger.

The NoiseFit Core 2 is packed with features like all-day heart rate measurement, blood oxygen tracking, step and calorie counting, and camera controls. The smartphone also displays message and call notifications as well as alarm and calendar reminders.

It is a unisex smartwatch that is said to be ideal for fitness and outdoor activities with an IP68-rated water-resistant design, according to the company. It is claimed to have a Bluetooth range of up to 10 metres. The NoiseFit Core 2 is compatible with Android version 5.0 or above and iPhones running on iOS 11.0 and above.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
NoiseFit Core 2

NoiseFit Core 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 33mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NoiseFit Core 2, NoiseFit Core 2 price in India, NoiseFit Core 2 specifications, Noise
Vijay Shekhar Sharma to Continue as Paytm MD, CEO MD for Five Years, Backed by 99.67 Percent of Shareholders
NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  2. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  3. Apple Tipped to Launch 7 Devices at Rumoured September 7 Launch
  4. NoiseFit Core 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. Ola's First Electric Car Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh: Report
  6. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  7. How to Pre-Order PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles in August 22 Restock
  8. FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa Outwits Magnus Carlsen, Misses Top Prize
  9. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series to Debut in India on August 30: Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. South Korean Authorities to Levy Gift Tax on Crypto Airdrops: Report
  2. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Date Confirmed for September 6
  3. US Banking Giants Face Over $1 Billion in Fines Over Unauthorised Email, WhatsApp Use
  4. Android 13 Update Broke Wireless Charging on Pixel Phones, Pixel 4 Owners Worst Affected: Report
  5. Australian Government Prepares for Virtual Crypto Stocktake Ahead of Plans for Sector Regulation
  6. Vivo Y02s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. UPI Is Digital Public Good, Services to Remain Free, Ministry of Finance Says
  8. Bitcoin ATMs by General Bytes Compromised by Hackers, Undisclosed Amount of Assets Stolen
  9. Ola's First Electric Car May Come as a Premium Offering, Could Be Priced Between Rs. 40 to 50 Lakh
  10. Taiwan Urges Countries to Cooperate to Ensure Partners Have Reliable Supplies of ‘Democracy Chips’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.