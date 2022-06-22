Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch has been launched in India. It is the successor of the Noise ColorFit Vision smartwatch. The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution. The smartwatch also offers the Always-on Display feature. It is packed with up to seven days of battery life and comes with a rechargeable battery. The ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch also offers a 24/7 heart rate sensor and supports more than 40 sports modes.

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 price in India, availability

The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch has been priced in India at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999 and will go on sale from June 24. The smartwatch has been listed on e-commerce site Flipkart and Noise official website at an MRP of Rs. 6,999.

Meanwhile, buyers will also get an option to choose the smartwatch in Black, Blue, and Green colour variants.

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 specifications, features

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen square display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution. It comes with an Always-on Display (AOD) feature and a side-mounted navigation button.

In terms of health tracking, the Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch can measure blood oxygen (SpO2), step, calorie, and sleep cycles. It also comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, accelerometer, and support for over more than 40 sports modes. There is also a female health feature that helps women to track their menstrual cycle.

The Bluetooth smartwatch also features smart notifications, which include messaging and email support. Other features of the ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch include social media app alerts, weather forecasts, alarm clock, and calendar alerts.

The smartwatch is water and scratch-resistant and is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life. Moreover, the Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch comes with a magnetic charger and a rechargeable battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.