Technology News
loading

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Smartwatch With Always-on Display, 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India

The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch will be available to purchase from June 24. 

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 22 June 2022 12:27 IST
Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Smartwatch With Always-on Display, 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch(pictured) is available in Black, Blue and Green colour options

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Vision 2 sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen display
  • The smartwatch supports more than 40 sports modes
  • Noise ColorFit Vision 2 comes in three colour options

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch has been launched in India. It is the successor of the Noise ColorFit Vision smartwatch. The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution. The smartwatch also offers the Always-on Display feature. It is packed with up to seven days of battery life and comes with a rechargeable battery. The ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch also offers a 24/7 heart rate sensor and supports more than 40 sports modes.

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 price in India, availability

The Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch has been priced in India at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999 and will go on sale from June 24. The smartwatch has been listed on e-commerce site Flipkart and Noise official website at an MRP of Rs. 6,999.

Meanwhile, buyers will also get an option to choose the smartwatch in Black, Blue, and Green colour variants.

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 specifications, features

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen square display with 368 x 448 pixels resolution. It comes with an Always-on Display (AOD) feature and a side-mounted navigation button.

In terms of health tracking, the Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch can measure blood oxygen (SpO2), step, calorie, and sleep cycles. It also comes with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, accelerometer, and support for over more than 40 sports modes. There is also a female health feature that helps women to track their menstrual cycle.

The Bluetooth smartwatch also features smart notifications, which include messaging and email support. Other features of the ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch include social media app alerts, weather forecasts, alarm clock, and calendar alerts.

The smartwatch is water and scratch-resistant and is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life. Moreover, the Noise ColorFit Vision 2 smartwatch comes with a magnetic charger and a rechargeable battery.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Noise ColorFit Vision 2

Noise ColorFit Vision 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Black
Display Size 45mm
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Square
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise ColorFit Vision 2, Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Launch in India, Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Price, Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Specifications, Flipkart, Noise 
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
Okinawa Autotech Says Will Invest Rs. 500 Crore to Set Up EV Manufacturing Plant in Rajasthan?
Gotham Knights Map Size: The ‘Biggest Version’ of Batman’s City in a Game Ever
Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Smartwatch With Always-on Display, 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  4. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  5. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  6. OnePlus 10T Allegedly Being Tested in India, Gaming Performance Tipped
  7. Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Phone Renders Leaked
  8. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
  9. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  10. New Technology Can Repair Heart Muscles After an Attack, Say Researchers
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Notes Expected to Launch in Coming Weeks for Sharing Long-Form Content: Report
  2. New Technology Can Repair Heart Muscles After an Attack, Say Researchers
  3. Rolling Stone Magazine Teams With BAYC for Special Edition NFTs, Marks 2nd Collab
  4. Google News Launches Redesign to Mark 20th Anniversary; Makes It Easier to Find Local News
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Accidentally Listed on OnePlus India Site, Variants Tipped: Report
  6. Xiaomi TV A2 Series With 60Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Support Launched
  7. Ms. Marvel Episode 3 Brings Clandestines Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who Are They?
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Reportedly Come With a Wider Display
  9. Spectrum Auction: DoT Gives Relief to Telcos by Scrapping Spectrum Usage Charge Floor Rate
  10. Apple CEO Tim Cook Teases About Company's Plans Towards AR, Asks to 'Stay Tuned'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.