Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 1.75-Inch Display Launched in India

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz smartwatch comes with an introductory price tag of Rs. 3,499 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 26 April 2022 18:26 IST
Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 1.75-Inch Display Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz ships in Charcoal Black, Champagne Grey, and Olive Green shades

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz smartwatch features a rectangular dial
  • The new smartwatch offers support for personalised watch faces
  • Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz supports 100 sports modes

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz, the newest smartwatch from the popular wearables brand Noise, is now official in India. The new budget smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch LCD display and comes equipped with a heart rate monitor along with a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor. Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz has 100 sports modes and offers Bluetooth calling support that allows users to receive voice calls directly from their wrists. Other health tracking features on Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz include sleep monitoring, handwash reminders and sedentary reminders.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz price in India, availability

The price of Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz has been set at Rs. 5,999 in India, though the smartwatch is initially going on sale with an introductory price tag of Rs. 3,499. There is no word on how long the introductory period will last. It comes in Charcoal Black, Champagne Grey, and Olive Green colours.

The sale of Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz will begin on April 28 via Amazon and the Noise online store.

Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz specifications, features

The latest Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz smartwatch has a rectangular dial and features a 1.75-inch LCD display. The wearable sports a side-mounted button for navigation.

As mentioned, Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz includes Bluetooth calling enabling users to make and attend voice calls from their wrists without taking the paired smartphone on hand.

The smartwatch comes equipped with sensors to support SpO2 (blood oxygen) monitoring and 24x7 heart rate tracking. Users can also access features such as sleep monitoring, stress monitoring and female health tracking alongside basic smartwatch features. Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz smartwatch also offers drink water reminders, idle reminders, hand wash reminders and sedentary reminders.

Wearers can avail of stock market updates and world clock in Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz smartwatch. Additionally, there is a quick reply feature, that lets users select a short message to send as their response to incoming messages. Further, it has a Smart Do Not Disturb (DND) option.

Noise's new offering supports 100 sports modes including walking, hiking, cycling, running, and skipping among others. The Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz smartwatch has 100 watch faces that can be customised via paired Android or Apple smartphone.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 1.75-Inch Display Launched in India
