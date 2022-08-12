Technology News
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With Bluetooth Calling to Launch on August 17: Details

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz features health trackers including a heart rate sensor, and an SpO2 sensor among others.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 12 August 2022 15:39 IST
The ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz from Noise sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is priced at an MRP of Rs. 6,999
  • Noise claims a standby battery life of up to seven days
  • Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz will go on sale on August 17 at 12pm

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is heading for its launch on August 17. The smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with always-on display and gets Bluetooth calling support. The smartwatch comes with a host of health and fitness features. The ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz features health trackers including a heart rate sensor, and an SpO2 sensor among others. The smartwatch also comes with over 100 watch faces and supports 100 sports modes. The company claims a battery life of up to seven days for the wearable.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz price

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is priced at an MRP of Rs. 6,999 while the official website has displayed a special launch price of Rs. 3,999 for the wearable.

The smartwatch comes in Champagne Grey, Jet Black, Olive Green, and Vintage Brown colour options. As mentioned earlier, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz will go on sale on August 17 at 12pm (noon). Interested buyers have the option to register now.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz specifications

The ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz from Noise sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with always-on display, 368 x 448 pixels resolution, 326PPI, and up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The wearable comes with a metallic finish and features over 100 watch faces.

The smartwatch also comes with multiple health and fitness tracking features. The ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz has over 100 sports modes including running and cycling. It gets fitness tracking features like a heart rate sensor and an SpO2 sensor. The wearable also comes with Bluetooth calling with a trademark Tru Sync technology that is claimed to offer faster connectivity, low power consumption, and quick pairing. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth v5.3.

As mentioned earlier, Noise also claims a standby battery life of up to seven days for the ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz and a battery life of up to a day with Bluetooth calling activated.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
