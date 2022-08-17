Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch was launched in India on Wednesday. The company says that it is the first smartwatch that it has launched in the country with both an AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling. It is also fitted with an inbuilt microphone and speaker to answer calls. Users can also reject or silence incoming calls directly from the smartwatch. It also features Always on Display (AOD) functionality that lets users keep track of the time, date, and steps count without tapping the screen or power button.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz price in India, availability

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is available to purchase in India for a launch price of Rs. 3,499 via Amazon and gonoise.com. This Noise smartwatch comes in Champagne Grey, Jet Black, Olive Green, and Vintage Brown colours.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz specifications, features

This smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. Its AOD functionality allows users to check the time, date, and steps count without having to touch the screen or power button. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz supports Bluetooth v5.3 technology and allows users to receive, reject, and silent calls directly from the smartwatch.

It features an inbuilt speaker and microphone. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz also allows users to make calls using a dial pad or access recent call logs to call their favourite contacts. The smartwatch packs a 290mAh battery that can provide up to seven days of backup (without AOD) and takes about two hours to be fully charged.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor and an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor. It comes with the Noise Health Suite that also includes female cycle tracking as well as stress and sleep monitoring. The smartwatch also includes 100 sports modes with an auto sports detection feature. It is designed to offer IP68-rated water resistance.

There are more features like quick reply, call and message notifications, alarms, reminders, remote camera/music control, find my phone, weather updates, and smart do-not-disturb. Users can also select from over 100 customisable watch faces. Its new UI and the smart widgets feature let users add quick shortcuts as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.