Technology News
loading

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz Smartwatch With 1.69-inch LCD Display, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz packs a 300mAh battery that is claimed to last for up to a week.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 7 September 2022 19:14 IST
Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz Smartwatch With 1.69-inch LCD Display, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Noise

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz has a 22.6mm silicone strap

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz features heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor
  • It is claimed to have a Bluetooth range of up to 18 metres
  • The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz includes over 100 sports modes

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch was launched in India on Wednesday. It features Noise's Tru Sync technology that is claimed to offer enables a hassle-free one-step connection with over Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. It also supports single-chip Bluetooth calling with a wireless range of up to 18 metres. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz sports a 1.69-inch TFT display. It supports over 150 cloud-based and customised watch faces. This smartwatch also comes with over 100 sports modes and features an auto sports detection feature.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz price in India, availability

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz price in India is set at Rs. 1,999 on Amazon and gonoise.com. This Noise smartwatch comes in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Mist Grey, Olive Green, and Rose Pink colours.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz specifications, features

This smartwatch sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD screen with a 240x280 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz offers seamless connectivity with the company‘s True Sync technology. It features Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and supports Bluetooth calling. There is also an inbuilt speaker and microphone. Users can also view their call logs and favourite contacts on the smartwatch.

It is equipped with a heart rate sensor, SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and an accelerometer. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz includes over 100 sports modes and an auto sports detection feature. The smartwatch packs a 300mAh battery, which is claimed to last for up to 7 days of typical use. Furthermore, it is said to take about 2 hours to get fully charged.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz has a 22.6mm silicone strap, weighs about 23.1g, and has IP68-rated water and dust-resistant design. This smartwatch is compatible with Apple devices running iOS 11 or newer and Android devices with Android 9 or later versions. There are also several additional features like phone location, activity tracking, remote music controls, and female health monitoring, according to the company.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz, Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz price in India, Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz specifications, Noise
God of War: Ragnarök Gameplay Reveals Dwarven Realm Svartalfheim, Environmental Puzzles
Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz Smartwatch With 1.69-inch LCD Display, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Speed Above All Else
  2. Apple ‘Far Out’ Launch Event Today: What to Expect and How to Watch
  3. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
  4. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  5. Juhi Chawla-Led Thriller Series Hush Hush Release Date Announced
  6. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  7. Vivo Y22 India Launch Soon, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer
  8. Vivo Y75s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Budget Chromecast With Google TV Could Launch Soon: Report
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Launch Event Live Updates: iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 Launch Expected Today
  2. Crypto Sector Bagged Over $14 Billion from Ventual Capitals in First Half of 2022: KPMG
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Max Possible Differences: What to Expect
  4. Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz Smartwatch With 1.69-inch LCD Display, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. God of War: Ragnarök Gameplay Reveals Dwarven Realm Svartalfheim, Environmental Puzzles
  6. Social Media Intermediaries Must Have Due Diligence About Content, Says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G to Be World's First Smartphone to Feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Oukitel RT2 Tablet With 20,000mAh Battery, 10.1-Inch Display to Launch Mid-September: Details
  9. New Data Privacy Bill Will Be Ready Soon, Nirmala Sitharaman Reportedly Confirms
  10. Honor X40 Teased to Feature Curved OLED Display; Design Renders, Display Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.