Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz smartwatch was launched in India on Wednesday. It features Noise's Tru Sync technology that is claimed to offer enables a hassle-free one-step connection with over Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity. It also supports single-chip Bluetooth calling with a wireless range of up to 18 metres. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz sports a 1.69-inch TFT display. It supports over 150 cloud-based and customised watch faces. This smartwatch also comes with over 100 sports modes and features an auto sports detection feature.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz price in India, availability

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz price in India is set at Rs. 1,999 on Amazon and gonoise.com. This Noise smartwatch comes in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Mist Grey, Olive Green, and Rose Pink colours.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz specifications, features

This smartwatch sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD screen with a 240x280 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz offers seamless connectivity with the company‘s True Sync technology. It features Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and supports Bluetooth calling. There is also an inbuilt speaker and microphone. Users can also view their call logs and favourite contacts on the smartwatch.

It is equipped with a heart rate sensor, SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, and an accelerometer. The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz includes over 100 sports modes and an auto sports detection feature. The smartwatch packs a 300mAh battery, which is claimed to last for up to 7 days of typical use. Furthermore, it is said to take about 2 hours to get fully charged.

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz has a 22.6mm silicone strap, weighs about 23.1g, and has IP68-rated water and dust-resistant design. This smartwatch is compatible with Apple devices running iOS 11 or newer and Android devices with Android 9 or later versions. There are also several additional features like phone location, activity tracking, remote music controls, and female health monitoring, according to the company.

