Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz India Launch Date Set for June 8, Price Teased

Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz will be available for a special launch price of Rs. 2,499 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 June 2022 14:03 IST
Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz is teased to feature a 1.69-inch colour display

Highlights
  • Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz has a rectangular display
  • It has a heart rate monitor
  • Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz smartwatch offers 150 watch faces

Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz, the latest smartwatch offering from Noise is all set to launch in India on June 8. The new wearable is teased to feature a 1.69-inch colour display and will offer Bluetooth calling support that lets users attend calls directly from their wrists. It will offer 60 sports modes and 150 customisable cloud-based watch faces as well. The upcoming model is likely to succeed Noise ColorFit Ultra Buzz, which debuted in April in India.

The launch of Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz is scheduled to take place on June 8 at 12.00pm IST. A dedicated microsite on the Noise website and Amazon India is teasing the key specifications of the smartwatch ahead of the launch. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the websites to get the latest updates about the launch.

Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz price in India

The price of Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz has been set at Rs. 4,999 in India, though the smartwatch will be initially available for a special launch day price of Rs. 2,499. However, there is no word on how long the introductory period will last. It will be offered in Champagne Grey, Electric Blue, Jet Black, Olive Green and Rose Pink colour options 

Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz specifications, features

The Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz is listed with a rectangular dial and a side-mounted button for navigation through the UI. It is teased to come with a 1.69-inch colour display and will be equipped with a heart rate monitor.

The wearable will offer Bluetooth calling allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrists without taking the paired smartphone in hand. The Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz will track sleep and steps alongside offering basic smartwatch features including calendar and weather updates. The wearable is certified to be sweat, dust and water-resistant with an IP68 rating.

The smartwatch is said to support 60 sports modes including running, cycling, and indoor sports among others. The Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz smartwatch will come with 150 watch faces that can be customised via paired Android or Apple smartphones.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Champagne Grey, Electric Blue, Jet Black, Olive Green, Rose Pink
Display Size 42mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Ideal For Unisex
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
