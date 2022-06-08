Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz smartwatch was launched in India on Wednesday. The wearable comes with features such as Bluetooth Calling and claims to offer up to 7-day battery. As per Noise, the smartwatch comes with support for over 60 sports modes, a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display with more than 150 customisable and cloud-based watch faces, smart notifications, and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Health tracking features on the wearable include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) level tracking, female cycle tracking, and sleep monitoring.

Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz price, availability

The Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz price in India is set at Rs. 3,499, however, it is available for purchase at Rs. 2,499 from Amazon and gonoise.com. The discounted price is available for today (June 8), Noise says. The smartwatch is available in five colours: Champagne Grey, Electric Blue, Jet black, Olive Green, and Rose Pink.

Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz specifications

The Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz sports a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display with 240x280 resolution and comes with more than 150 customisable, cloud-hosted watch faces. Its USP is Bluetooth calling feature that allows the wearer to answer calls, store contacts, and dial from recent call logs. The wearable comes with support for 60 sports modes, including cycling, hiking, indoor sports, outdoor sports, and running.

Health-related features on the Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz smartwatch include continuous heart rate monitoring via optical heart rate sensor, SpO2 tracking, female cycle tracking, stress monitoring, and sleep monitoring. The detailed data and performance assessment can be accessed on the NoiseFit Prime App, available on Android. The smartwatch also gets a productivity suite which includes features, an SMS quick reply, reminder, and weather forecast.

The Noise Colorfit Pulse Buzz comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Other features include Find My Phone and music control. Connectivity options on the smartwatch includes Bluetooth v5.1. It packs a 230mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 7 days of run time on a single charge. The wearable can be fully juiced up in 2 hours, as per the company. It is compatible with iOS 10 and above as well as Android 4.4 and above.

